Every company owner knows the feeling. A new lead arrives on WhatsApp, from a website or ad. It is every business’s goal. Yet it is often where the problem begins. The prospect is interested, but the response comes late. Follow-up depends on someone remembering; conversations disappear beneath notifications, and the customer chooses a competitor that replied first. Generating leads is no longer the hardest part of growth. Digital channels help businesses attract prospects. The challenge is managing what follows. As businesses scale, follow-ups multiply. Sales teams get busier managing processes rather than customer relationships. For years, customer relationship management technology was the industry’s answer. A CRM helped teams organise information, track interactions, and manage sales pipelines. They documented each detail. But remembering a customer was no longer enough. Modern businesses needed software that could take action and move sales forward.

Mrinal Anand and Kundan Kumar learned this through experience. Together, The Next Door AI Pvt Ltd co-founders had spent a decade in sales and growth, including building their own B2C business. When spreadsheets stopped working, adopting a CRM seemed obvious. They tested one CRM after another, expecting the next platform to solve their operational challenges. Instead, every platform introduced another frustration. Older tools felt rigid; newer options lacked the depth growing businesses required. Regardless of the CRM they chose, crucial action still depended on people. Someone had to answer every enquiry, remember every follow-up, schedule the meeting, send the reminder, and keep each customer conversation alive.

They wanted their business to run better, not create commercial software. One question kept returning: if artificial intelligence could solve complex problems, why were teams still manually replying to leads, chasing follow-ups, and updating records? Rather than wait for an answer, they built one. The first version followed their daily workflows. Its purpose was not to replace people, but to remove repetitive work that prevented them from performing at their best. The software responded to enquiries, qualified prospects, scheduled meetings, and followed up automatically. It kept conversations moving when the team was unavailable. Results appeared quickly: response times shortened, follow-ups became consistent, and fewer opportunities slipped away. The founders spent less time managing software and more time strengthening customer relationships.

That internal solution became Supersei. Kumar and Anand describe it not as another CRM but as an AI growth engine. The distinction is deliberate. Traditional software records what happened; Supersei helps shape what happens next. At its centre is Sei, an AI sales representative that responds within seconds, qualifies prospects, follows up, books meetings, and shares payment links. Human teams can concentrate on conversations requiring empathy, trust, and judgement. Sei handles repetitive steps that slow a business down. Supersei brings enquiries from websites, Meta Ads, Google Ads, WhatsApp, inbound calls, and other channels into a single workflow. It connects with Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Meet, Razorpay, Stripe, and familiar communication tools. The goal is not to force businesses to rebuild operations but to make every existing process faster and more reliable.

“We spent years using CRM after CRM, and every one remembered the customer but never won them", says Kumar. “In a market where people buy at 11pm on WhatsApp, waiting is how you lose. We built Supersei so the reply, follow-up, and booking happen automatically, while a person steps in where a person truly matters.” The impact is measurable. In one early deployment, an AI job-tech business processed approximately 5,000 monthly leads with 20 sales agents. Within one quarter, its average first-response time fell from six hours to under a minute. Conversion rose from 5 percent to 20 percent, while nearly 90 percent of follow-ups were automated. Conversations handled per agent increased from 30 to 100 daily without additional headcount. Return on ad spend climbed from 3x to 7.5x, while cost per lead dropped from ₹50 to ₹17.

Anand sees those results as evidence of a wider shift. “In India, most sales happen on WhatsApp, and most leads are funded by advertising. When a business takes six hours to respond, that money is already gone. Moving the response time below a minute and conversion from 5 per cent to 20 per cent shows the difference between a tool that records activity and one that drives it.” The founders believe AI is redefining what companies should expect from software. For decades, businesses relied on systems to organise information. Now, they expect those systems to take action, automate routine work, and contribute directly to growth.

Supersei was born from the founders’ own struggle to scale their business. They built the software they needed, that helps revenue teams turn opportunities into growth. After proving its impact, they transformed it into a product for businesses ready to scale responsibly.