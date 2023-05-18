Rajat Synergy: The Visionary Entrepreneur Transforming Industries and Inspiring Change
New Delhi (India), May 17: Rajat Mohan Pathak, known as Rajat Synergy, is a fifth-generation Indian entrepreneur, businessman, columnist, and philanthropist. He was born in Varanasi, India, in a Brahmin family to Late Rajendra Mohan Pathak and Mrs. Bharti Pathak. Rajat's upbringing was filled with culture, ethics, and respect due to the influence of his profound ancestors.
He completed his schooling at St. John's School in Varanasi and went on to pursue a Bachelor's in Business Administration at S.S.M.R.V College, Bangalore, where he received the "Best Outgoing Student" award for his academic achievements.
Afterwards, in 2003 finished his MBA - Masters in International Business from the prestigious College PSIM - Coimbatore & gained experience by attending various international trade conferences and fairs, which led him to develop the idea of establishing the Rajat Synergy Group.
In 2003, which started as a textile industry but has since diversified into ten other businesses, including real estate and finance. Under Rajat's leadership, the group expanded its presence internationally and ventured into real estate and finance through joint ventures.
Rajat is known for his passion in everything he does, whether it's his work, family, or friends. He is a visionary with a keen interest in arts, culture, music, and fitness. He describes himself as a philanthropist, armchair thinker, voracious reader, and amateur poet. Rajat and the Rajat Synergy Group actively participate in various trade bodies and government committees. He has been featured and covered by national and international media for his achievements. His poetry collection coffee table book is on Amazon's best-seller list with a 5-star rating.
Being brought up with the belief in selfless giving, Rajat has been involved in several charitable initiatives through his CSR wing, Rajat Synergy Foundation, like donating sewing machines for women's empowerment And planting 500000 trees. Rajat and his mother are associated with the NGO called "Basera" and regularly contribute to its inhabitants, mainly orphaned and homeless children. They have also supported "SAMARPAN," an institute for children with cerebral palsy.
Rajat has received several awards and honors for his contributions. Some notable awards include the UDYOG SHIROMANI AWARD, the RISING STAR ENTREPRENEUR AWARD, and being nominated as a Leader of Tomorrow by ET NOW.
He has also been a guest speaker at various prestigious institutions and conferences, sharing his insights on entrepreneurship, business, and investment.
The Rajat Synergy Group, with its roots dating back to 1865, has a strong legacy of community service. It was originally established as "Laxmi & Co." to help villagers in Mubarakpur develop a sustainable revenue model through handloom weaving.
Today, the group operates in various sectors, including textile, infrastructure, and investment. They focus on partnering with leading developers and promoting luxury real estate projects in metro cities.
In conclusion, Rajat Mohan Pathak, or Rajat Synergy, is an accomplished Indian entrepreneur who has diversified the Rajat Synergy Group into multiple industries. With a focus on ethical business practices and a commitment to philanthropy, Rajat continues to make significant contributions to the business world and society as a whole.
First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:40 AM IST