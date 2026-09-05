India’s renewable-energy expansion is creating fresh opportunities for domestic equipment suppliers as utility-scale, commercial, industrial and rooftop installations continue to grow. In this environment, Rayzon Solar has secured the second position in JMK Research & Analytics’ FY2025-26 ranking for panel shipments, with a 7.21% share. The JMK FY2026 leaderboard places the company behind Waaree. The assessment is based on shipment and sales data rather than commissioned projects, offering a view of how much product manufacturers are actually supplying into the country’s fast-growing clean-energy ecosystem. The ranking comes as project activity continues to accelerate. According to the JMK data cited in the report, 118.7 GW of utility-scale solar capacity had been commissioned by March 2026, while another 58.2 GW was in the pipeline. During FY2026, India added 34,848 MW of utility-scale installations.

These numbers point to the scale of equipment demand that developers will need to meet over the coming years. For suppliers, the opportunity is no longer tied only to headline manufacturing capacity. Execution, delivery timelines, product availability and the ability to serve multiple customer segments are becoming equally important. Shipment data is therefore a useful indicator of operating reach. Unlike announced capacity, which reflects potential output, actual dispatches show how much equipment is moving from factories to buyers and projects. Rayzon’s 7.21% share suggests that the company has built a meaningful position within the domestic supply chain. Its second-place standing also places it among the key participants competing for demand across large projects, commercial installations and rooftop applications.

The broader sector is also becoming more competitive as new plants come online and established players expand production. This could gradually shift attention from planned capacity to utilisation, customer access, supply consistency and execution quality. For buyers, that change is significant. Developers and businesses increasingly need suppliers that can support projects not only with scale but also with predictable delivery and dependable service. As deployment widens across different regions and project formats, companies with established distribution and execution capabilities may be better placed to capture incremental demand. The FY26 ranking should therefore be viewed in the context of a larger structural shift in the renewable-energy industry. Domestic manufacturing is expanding, but the next phase will be shaped by how effectively producers convert that scale into actual market supply.

For Rayzon Solar, the JMK ranking provides a measurable snapshot of its current standing. For the wider industry, it highlights a transition from capacity-led competition towards execution-led differentiation. With a substantial project pipeline still under development, demand for photovoltaic equipment is expected to remain strong. As the sector matures, shipment performance, supply reliability and customer reach are likely to become increasingly important indicators of competitive strength.