There’s something effortlessly charming about the anklet. Maybe it's the way a chain catches the light as you walk, the soft sound of ghungroos, or just how a piece of jewellery can finish an outfit. Payals for women have been a part of Indian jewellery traditions for generations, but today anklets have found a place in modern wardrobes. silver anklet for women can be as traditional or modern as you want it to look. It might be the classic payal for a festive celebration, a snake chain to wear with jeans, or a playful charm design that feels personal to you.

Why Silver Anklets for Women Never Go Out of Style These have been a favourite piece of jewellery for generations, unlike accessories that are often replaced by changing trends. Traditionally known as payals, they have deep cultural roots and have long been associated with femininity, grace, festive celebrations and even the rhythmic sounds of classical dance. Today, they too have easily found their place in the modern wardrobes. They go with everything from denim and dresses to trainers and ethnic wear. 12 Stunning Silver Anklet Designs You’ll Want to Buy Right Now 1. Classic Payal A classic payal is a jewellery essential. Whether you prefer a link, ball or box chain, it adds just the right amount of traditional charm. Style it with chandi ki bichiya for a classic Indian look.

2. Charm Style Want your anklet to feel a little more personal? Pick one with hearts, stars, flowers, butterflies or other fun motifs. Charm anklets are an easy way to add a playful touch 3. Beaded Style Beaded jewellery is perfect when you want something beyond the usual chain. Try a black-beaded nazariya or evil eye piece for a meaningful touch, or choose colourful beads for your next beach holiday. 4. Payal with Ghungroo Nothing says traditional payal quite like ghungroos. Their intricate details and soft tinkling sound bring a nostalgic charm to the piece. Choose smaller ghungroos for everyday wear or a more elaborate pair for festive occasions.

5. Minimalist Chain If you like keeping your jewellery simple, a minimal chain is an easy choice. Sleek and understated, it works beautifully with everyday outfits. GIVA also offers silver, gold-plated and rose-gold-plated finishes to suit different styles. 6. Oxidised Design Oxidised silver has a beautiful vintage feel. Its deeper finish brings out intricate details and gives the piece a rustic, artistic character. Pair it with cotton sarees, kurtas or bohemian outfits. 7. Layered Style Love layered jewellery? Try a double-chain style to add a little more dimension to your look. Mix different textures, beads, pearls or zircon details to create a combination that feels completely your own.

8. Evil Eye Style An evil eye design brings together style and symbolism. Traditionally associated with protection and positive energy, the motif gives simple jewellery a meaningful touch. 9. Embellished Style Sometimes, you just want a little extra sparkle. An embellished design with zircon stones, intricate details or statement charms can instantly make your look feel more festive and eye-catching. 10. Floral Style If you love nature-inspired jewellery, a floral pattern is a beautiful choice. Tiny flower details give the piece a feminine, fresh feel and pair beautifully with dresses, sarees and other flowy outfits. 11. Pearl Design Pearls add a soft, elegant touch to classic silver jewellery. It's a lovely option when you want something slightly dressier without going overboard. Style it with festive wear, dresses or even a simple vacation outfit.

12. Zircon Stone Design Sparkle up your everyday look with zircon stones. They beautifully catch the light, making this a lovely choice for festive occasions, date nights or whenever you want your jewellery to stand out a little more. Shop Silver Anklets for Women at GIVA Sometimes the simplest designs are the most worn. From a traditional ghungroo payal, a sleek snake chain to a fun charm design, there’s a style for every woman and every occasion. For those interested in shopping online, take a look at GIVA to find designs that blend traditional charm and contemporary style. Whether you are looking for a anklet to wear every day or a thoughtful gift, find a style that is right for you.