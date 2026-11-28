Gurugram, Delhi NCR, India | 26 November 2026 – Steelcase , a global design and thought leader in the world of work, today opened Steelcase WorkLife Delhi, its largest WorkLife showroom in India. The 11,000+ sq. ft. space at Atrium Place gives business leaders, real estate decision-makers and the design community a place to see how offices needs to change as work itself changes. The firm’s recent research found that 83% of AI users in India say AI has increased their interaction with colleagues. Teams are collaborating more, and more of that collaboration is hybrid, yet many offices are still laid out for individual desk operations. The newly opened subsidiary shows what anoffice designed for both hybrid collaboration and focus can look like.

Inspired by the courtyard of a traditional haveli, the showroom is organised around a central gathering space that connects settings for focused tasks, hybrid meetings, team projects, learning and social connection. Visitors will also get a first look at Reva, a new multi-use chair designed for the spaces where ideas are exchanged, decisions are made and relationships are built, ahead of its full launch in the country. The opening reflects the long-term commitment of the brand to the South Asian country, where office leasing reached a record 82.6 million sq. ft. in 2025, according to CBRE. The showroom sits within Atrium Place, a Grade A development pre-certified to achieve USGBC LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum standards.

TirthankarBasu, Managing Director, Steelcase India &SAARC said: “Organisations in India are investing in their workplaces at a scale few markets can match, and they want that investment to make a measurable difference to their people and their business. “Our customers are asking how space can help their people do their best work, support their wellbeing and build a culture people want to be part of. Steelcase WorkLife Delhi is where they can experience the answers first-hand, backed by more than 100 years of research into where work is heading.” The newly opened firm will host customer engagements, design workshops, workplace strategy sessions and industry discussions, bringing together leaders from government, business, design, real estate and academia to help shape the next generation of workplaces in the country.

The Delhi-based new entity opens to customers, partners and the design community from 27 November 2026. About Steelcase Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. Our purpose is to help the world work better. Along with more than 25 creative and technology partner brands, we research, design and manufacture furnishings and solutions for many of the places where work happens — including office, learning and health environments. Together with our 11,300 employees, we’re working toward better futures for the wellbeing of people and the planet. Our solutions come to life through our global community of expert dealers in approximately 790 locations, website and other retail partners.

For more information, visit the official website.