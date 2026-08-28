Mumbai, August 24, 2026: Supreme Universal, one of Mumbai and Pune’s leading luxury real estate developers, has secured the development rights for a prime ~1-acre land parcel off Carter Road in Bandra West, Mumbai, with an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹1,500 crore. The development marks a significant addition to Supreme Universal’s growing luxury and ultra-luxury portfolio in one of Mumbai’s most coveted residential micro-markets. It follows the success of the company’s developments in the neighbourhood, including Supreme ArtHouse at Carter Road, Supreme Prana and Supreme ArtVeda at Pali Hill. The opportunity assumes significance given the scarcity of large, developable land parcels along the Carter Road coastline, one of Mumbai’s most tightly held luxury residential markets. An approximately one-acre contiguous parcel along the Bandra West coastline represents an increasingly rare development opportunity in MMR, particularly as demand for large-format, high-ticket luxury residences continues to gravitate towards established neighbourhoods with structurally constrained A-grade supply.

Commenting on the development, Sunny Bijlani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme Universal, said, “Finding a land parcel of this scale in Bandra West, particularly so close to the coastline, is increasingly rare. Our vision is to create a development that responds to what luxury homebuyers genuinely value today - space, privacy, openness and thoughtfully designed experiences. A defining feature will be the private sea-facing terrace planned for every residence, complemented by one of the largest terrace gardens overlooking the ocean. We want residents to experience the sea and outdoors as an integral part of everyday living. Bandra West has always been one of Mumbai’s most aspirational residential destinations, but land constraints have traditionally limited the scale of amenities that developments can offer. This parcel gives us the opportunity to rethink that experience. The sporting, wellness, social, work and entertainment amenities planned here will be exceptional for the Bandra coastline, with spaces designed to become a genuine extension of residents’ homes.”

Envisioned as one of the tallest towers in the neighbourhood, the development will offer expansive ocean views and residences designed around privacy, open spaces and lifestyle-led experiences. The project is being conceptualised to address a key gap in Bandra West — the limited availability of premium developments combining large residences with meaningful open spaces and a comprehensive amenity ecosystem. Planned amenities include a pickle ball court, private dining rooms, banquet hall, resort-style spa, conference and co-working facilities, wellness and fitness centre, private cinema theatre and an expansive ocean-facing terrace garden. The development is also positioned within one of Mumbai’s strongest luxury residential markets. The Carter Road coastline offers expansive green and ocean views, established social infrastructure and seamless coastal road connectivity.

The project reflects Supreme Universal’s design-led approach to development and luxury residential living. This development further strengthens the company’s presence in Mumbai’s premium western suburbs and its focus on high-value, supply-constrained locations. About Supreme Universal Founded in 1982, Supreme Universal is a multifaceted real estate company offering luxury and ultra-luxury developments for diverse customer segments across Mumbai and Pune. The company was formed under the aegis of Mr. Ramesh Bijlani and Mr. Suresh Jumani, with a shared vision of transforming living spaces with passion and placing customer-centricity at the core of every project. Today, Sunny Bijlani and Vishal Jumani, Joint Managing Directors, are carrying forward this legacy, leading the business with the same singular purpose while setting new industry benchmarks.

Over its 45-year journey, Supreme Universal has steadily strengthened its presence across Mumbai and Pune, delivering 81 landmark projects, all completed on time. The company has developed over 10 million sq. ft. of thoughtfully designed spaces and undertaken more than 40 redevelopment projects, while serving over 8,000 happy families. Its extensive portfolio reflects a consistent commitment to design excellence, enabling it to stay ahead of the curve in an evolving real estate landscape. With a strong emphasis on timely delivery, quality construction, well-planned amenities and superior workmanship, Supreme Universal has played a key role in revitalising communities. This has been achieved through the creation of iconic developments, integrated townships and innovative living concepts that enhance everyday lifestyles. The company’s approach continues to contribute meaningfully to the urban environment while supporting sustainable development at scale.

Driven by consistent sales performance, steady growth and strong consumer trust, Supreme Universal has earned recognition through reputed industry awards. With integrity, innovation, design excellence and sustainability at the core of its operations, the company continues to shape future-ready living experiences through its ongoing developments. For further information, log on to: www.supremeuniversal.com For further media queries, please contact: Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media 9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in