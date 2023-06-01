Teji Mandi teams up with Google Cloud, expands app reach to 50K+ retail investors
.
New Delhi (India), May 31: Teji Mandi, a SEBI- registered investment advisor and a Motilal Oswal Financial Services subsidiary, built on the philosophy of community collaboration for growth, achieved over 50,000 investor subscribers in less than two years. The investors-collaboration platform, powered by Google Cloud, enables users to make smarter investment decisions.
Tej Mandi initially built a real-time chat platform with inChat. With over 20 communities on the platform and 5000 users. However, with increasing demand, the App required a solution to handle their demand while ensuring speed, stability and scalability. After evaluating various Cloud providers, Teji Mandi selected Google Cloud to support their business objectives.
On occasion, Upahar Sood, Co-founder & Chief Technology officer of Teji Mandi, said, "Google Cloud provides the reliability, ease-of-setup and infrastructure scalability necessary for any company to rapidly iterate, go to market and succeed. Go for it with full confidence."
Abhinav Kishore, India Head of SMB at Google Cloud, said, “We are proud to partner with organizations like Teji Mandi to help make them future-ready and drive business efficiency with the cloud."
Niveus and Google Cloud’s Partnership with Teji Mandi show how startups can disrupt the Indian economy. Teji Mandi's digital journey on business processes, bug-free experience for users, ease-of-setup, infra-scalability, tools for compliance, reporting, analytics, and language translation are some of the critical components of the success of the digital transformation goals of Teji Mandi and helped scale the business to over 50,000 paid subscribers
Teji Mandi was able to complete setup and deployment about 30% faster and go to market in a much easier way. Google Cloud also enabled easier logging, debugging, alerting and automated deployments to ensure a hassle-free process. Post re-architecture, Teji Mandi saw almost 80% fewer downtimes for its customers, even during peak traffic periods.
Suyog Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of Niveus Solutions, said, "At Niveus, we are committed to empowering businesses with the tools and expertise they need to achieve digital transformation. Our partnership with Google Cloud is built on a foundation of innovation and collaboration, and we look forward to working together to unlock new possibilities for our clients. We look forward to working closely with Teji Mandi and supporting them in their journey towards digital transformation."
About Teji Mandi:
Teji Mandi is a leading financial services firm that provides stock market investment advice and financial planning services to clients. The firm is committed to delivering customized solutions that meet its clients' unique needs.
About Niveus Solutions:
Niveus is a leading Google Cloud partner that provides expert guidance and technical support to organizations looking to leverage the power of Google Cloud. The firm is committed to helping organizations transform their business processes and achieve digital transformation goals.
First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 12:01 PM IST