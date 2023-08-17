Top 5 Commercial Projects to Invest in Gurugram
.
In recent years, the city of Gurugram has emerged as a shining star on the real estate horizon, captivating investors and developers alike. Located in the dynamic National Capital Region (NCR) of India, Gurugram has become synonymous with rapid growth, economic prosperity, and a flourishing commercial landscape. With its modern infrastructure, robust connectivity, and a thriving business ecosystem, this city presents an exceptional investment opportunity, particularly in the realm of commercial projects.
Here are the top 5 commercial projects to invest in Gurugram:
1. Orris Gateway
2. M3M Capital Walk
3. Orris Market 89
4. Emaar Business District 75A
5. Bestech 92 Market Place
Orris Gateway is a premium plotted commercial development situated bang on NH 8, one of the busiest highways of India. Its strategic location, construction of Basement + Ground +4 floors, choice of doing your own commercial activity – Showrooms, Offices, Restaurants and a catchment of 50,000+ families makes it the most desirable commercial investment.
M3M Capital Walk is a premium commercial project located on the Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. The project offers high street retail experience. Being well-connected to the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and spread over 1km this project certainly is a good option for businesses and individuals.
Orris Market 89 is a mixed use development of high street retail and studio condominium that is poised to stand tall amidst the skyline of Sector-89, Gurgaon. Its strategic location, connectivity to major highways and landmarks, and its modern European appeal make it an attractive investment option for businesses and individuals alike.
Emaar Business District 75A is a SCO project positioned strategically on Southern Peripheral Road, which is termed as the new growth corridor and is changing the infrastructural geography of Gurugram, EBD 75A is the perfect opportunity to enjoy both rentals and appreciation on your investment.
Bestech 92 Market Place is designed as a neighborhood shopping center catering to the residents of New Gurugram. You will be spoilt for choice – be it retail, entertainment, food-court, hypermarket, restaurants, small shops, and more, which makes it a perfect place for visitors. The location also boasts of a well-developed social infrastructure with some prominent hospitals, schools, colleges, and markets in the vicinity.
These are just a few of the many commercial projects that are available for investment in Gurugram. With its strong economy and growing population, Gurugram is a great place to invest in commercial real estate.
Why invest in commercial property in Gurugram?
There are a number of reasons why you might want to invest in commercial property in Gurugram. These include:
• Strong economic growth: Gurugram is a rapidly growing city with a strong economy. This is due to the presence of a number of multinational corporations and startups, as well as the city's proximity to Delhi.
• Growing population: The population of Gurugram is growing rapidly. This is due to the city's attractive employment opportunities and vibrant culture.
• Good connectivity: Gurugram is well-connected to major highways and landmarks. This makes it easy for businesses to access the city and for people to get around.
• High demand for commercial space: There is a high demand for commercial space in Gurugram. This is due to the city's growing economy and population.
If you are looking for a good investment in commercial real estate, Gurugram is a great option. The city has a strong economy, a growing population, and good connectivity. This makes it an attractive place for businesses and individuals to invest.
