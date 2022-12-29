Website Redesign, New Tokens, Pricing, and Merchant Model Updates for B2BinPay

Commissions, the website, the Enterprise and Merchant Models, and the solution itself have all been updated by B2BinPay, a major crypto payment processing provider. B2BinPay has revised its pricing and fees, reducing them considerably and making it more straightforward for companies to begin using the service. Completely redesigned to improve usability, the website now looks and functions better than ever before. There have been several enhancements made to the B2BinPay platform as well.

Modified Pricing Structures

The price plans have been updated by the B2BinPay team to provide considerably more value to clients. The following are the new, lower percentage and volume requirements for the Merchant Models:

B2BinPay has decreased the Enterprise onboarding charge from $1,500 to $1,000. The team has also lowered the benchmark for Enterprise customers by reducing the percentage tier level, which has led to substantial cost reductions. Here are the modifications:

There are no fees for any outbound transfers! Customers of B2BinPay are getting an absolute bargain since their costs are among the lowest in the business.

Expanded Merchant Models

B2BinPay has taken a significant step to better serve its clients by reorganizing its models. Instead of only two models, B2BinPay now provides the Enterprise, Merchant (Fiat Settlement), and Merchant (Crypto Settlement) models. Merchant (Crypto Settlement) users may create BTC, USDC, and USDT wallets to facilitate transactions.

More Tokens Added

B2BinPay now supports over one hundred tokens in its Merchant and Enterprise models. These tokens include WBTC, ANKR, GALA, IMX, and many more.

Redesigned Website with Enhanced User Experience and Enhanced Functionality

B2BinPay has revamped its site to make it easier for users to find the information they need. New and improved sections have been added to the site to provide information on all of B2BinPay's offerings. The updated pages are easier to navigate and provide instant access to the most critical content.

The company provided a complete guide regarding On-Chain and Off-Chain transactions. On-chain transactions take place on the blockchain and must be validated by network members. While B2BinPay does not charge a fee for On-chain transactions, the consumer is still responsible for the blockchain commission. B2BinPay's patented technology enables instantaneous, off-chain financial transactions. These transactions are performed between B2BinPay customers but are not recorded in the blockchain's public ledger. They don't cost anything and happen instantly, so you won't have to spend time or money on the blockchain.

Customers may now peruse the ever-growing list of currencies at their convenience with the introduction of the "Available Currencies" tab, which has more than 80 different coins to pick from.

The team also included a frequently asked questions (FAQ) page to ensure that any and all inquiries would be answered efficiently and properly. A variety of topics, including services, features, and safety precautions, are covered on the FAQs page.

Using the API provided by B2BinPay, businesses are able to integrate blockchain technology into their payment systems in record time while providing customers with unprecedented levels of ease and safety. Product updates for B2BinPay include enhancements to user experience and new features, including Merchant Invoice Limits, Delta Amount, and support for Cardano (ADA).

Final Thoughts

The development team at B2BinPay made massive strides in making the product more accessible and affordable for businesses. Quick, safe, and reliable processing services set them apart from other providers in the space. If your company is looking to get into crypto, B2BinPay offers a variety of options with flexible payment terms and prices that make it an excellent choice for businesses of all sizes.