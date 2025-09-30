Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 08:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup trophy row drags on as ACC leaves the decision to Test nations

Asia Cup trophy row drags on as ACC leaves the decision to Test nations

The dispute stems from the post-final presentation in Dubai, where Indian players declined to receive the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 Trophy drama

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The controversy over the Asia Cup trophy, which was not handed to the victorious Indian side after their final win against Pakistan on Sunday, continues to drag on with no resolution in sight. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) met in Dubai on Tuesday but refrained from taking a direct call. Instead, members agreed that the matter should be decided collectively by the five Test-playing nations within the ACC — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Officials hinted that the issue was too sensitive to be resolved in one sitting, with one delegate noting privately that “only the core members can arrive at a workable solution.”
 

PCB chief’s role in the controversy

The dispute stems from the post-final presentation in Dubai, where Indian players declined to receive the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The trophy was later taken away, prompting discontent in the Indian camp and sparking diplomatic unease. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already indicated it will not hesitate to raise the issue at the ICC if a satisfactory resolution is not reached.

Next steps and formal meeting planned

It has now been agreed that representatives of the five boards will hold a separate offline meeting to find a way forward. This smaller gathering is expected to specifically address the presentation row and the future handling of ACC awards. The BCCI, BCB, SLC, ACB and PCB will all be present, though no date has been publicly confirmed. 

Other ACC matters on hold

Interestingly, the ACC’s scheduled agenda in Dubai included the election of a vice-president and finalisation of youth and emerging tournaments. Both items were set aside as the trophy controversy overshadowed proceedings. The meeting, chaired by Naqvi, saw Indian officials Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar participate virtually. For now, the fate of the Asia Cup trophy and medallions remains in limbo, with pressure mounting on the Test-playing nations to bring closure before the matter escalates further.

More From This Section

Pakistan cricket team

PCB to block players from playing franchise cricket after Asia Cup defeat

Asia Cup 2025

IND vs PAK: Where is Asia Cup 2025 Trophy? What is the latest we know

Suryakumar Yadav

BCCI is protecting players, it is our responsibility to win trophies: Surya

Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of PCB

Who is Mohsin Naqvi, the ACC chief at centre of Asia Cup 2025 final drama?

Indian cricket team

Shastri to Irfan: Former cricketers react to India's dominant Asia Cup win

Topics : Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup News Cricket News India cricket team Pakistan cricket team PCB BCCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon