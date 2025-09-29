Who is Mohsin Naqvi, the ACC chief at centre of Asia Cup 2025 final drama?

Mohsin Naqvi, the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), found himself at the heart of the Asia Cup 2025 final’s unprecedented controversy. As India clinched a dramatic five-wicket win against Pakistan, instead of joyous celebrations, tensions soared when the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who also chairs Pakistan’s cricket board and serves as the country’s interior minister.
The presentation ceremony stalled for over an hour, with neither side budging. Naqvi, steadfast in his position, ended up leaving the scene with the trophy, deepening divisions in a tournament already marred by political undertones and social media clashes.
Early life and education
Mohsin Naqvi was born on October 28, 1978, in Lahore, Punjab, into a Punjabi Syed family with ancestral roots in Jhang. Orphaned at a young age, he was raised by his maternal uncle. Naqvi completed his schooling at Crescent Model Higher Secondary School, attended Government College University Lahore, and later earned a journalism degree from Ohio University in the United States.
Rise in power
After beginning his career as a CNN producer, Naqvi went on to establish City Media Group, gaining substantial influence in the media industry. He later held key government and sports administration roles, including Punjab’s caretaker chief minister (2023-24), interior minister of Pakistan (from 2024), PCB chairman (from February 2024), and ACC president (from April 2025). Naqvi’s rapid ascent is marked by strong political ties and an uncompromising approach, earning both support and criticism.
The Asia Cup 2025 trophy drama
After winning the final, when India refused to accept the trophy from him despite already mentioning their intentions ahead of the match and wanting an Emirates board director to present it, Naqvi insisted only he would hand it over, dismissing proposals for alternative presenters. This standoff led to the trophy being removed and no official presentation taking place, with India later celebrating without the coveted cup.
Reactions and fallout
Fans expressed outrage and disappointment in the stands as the drama unfolded, chanting slogans and booing officials. The Indian cricket board (BCCI) announced a formal protest against Naqvi’s conduct, mentioning that even if the Indian team did not accept the trophy from him, he was not allowed to take the trophy with him.