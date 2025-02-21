Friday, February 21, 2025 | 09:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / ICC Men's Champions Trophy: Restaurants, pubs pad up for India-Pak match

ICC Men's Champions Trophy: Restaurants, pubs pad up for India-Pak match

The frenzy surrounding the clash has also sent airfares soaring, as last-minute travellers scramble for flights

India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry
Premium

India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry. Photo: X

Akshara SrivastavaDeepak Patel Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the Men in Blue take on arch rivals Pakistan in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy on Sunday, restaurants and pubs in the city are expecting a surge in footfalls. 
 
“India-Pakistan is always a much awaited match and this one is coming after a long time, which will ensure people come out in full force to cheer on their team. As the match is on a Sunday, and both innings are in a conducive time zone, we do expect footfall to be present through the day,” says Rahul Singh, founder and chief executive officer at The Beer Cafe. 
 
The match
Topics : Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy champions trophy final India vs Pakistan India-Pak

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon