2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India's qualification scenario for S/F

At the moment, the Women in Blue are the second-best team in Group A, securing four points from three games

India women's cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur with her teammates during India vs Sri Lanka match in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: ICC media zone

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Women’s team is set to face the defending champions, Australia, in their final Group A match of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup today in Sharjah. The Women in Blue must win this game to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage alive. However, even if they lose to Australia today, they will not be eliminated immediately. The final Group A match between New Zealand and Pakistan will still keep them in the competition with some outside chances. But how will the result of Sunday's clash against Australia affect India’s chances? Let’s take a look.

If India beat Australia

At the moment, the Women in Blue are the second-best team in Group A, securing four points from three games. If Harmanpreet Kaur and her team manage to beat Australia on Sunday, they will only need to hope that Pakistan does not lose to New Zealand by a huge margin, which could allow New Zealand to surpass India in net run rate and secure a place in the semifinals. A win for Pakistan will take India directly to the semifinals, as they will have 6 points, while New Zealand and Pakistan will finish with 4 points each.
 
If Australia beat India

If India lose to Australia on Sunday, they must hope the margin is not too large, as they will need the net run rate advantage to qualify. After losing to Australia, they will need Pakistan to beat New Zealand in such a way that both teams’ net run rates remain inferior to India’s. With all three teams tied on 4 points, India can still qualify for the semifinals. However, if New Zealand beat Pakistan, India’s journey in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE will end.
 
Group A points table

 
GROUP A LEADERBOARD
Teams M W L NR PT NRR
Australia Women 3 3 0 0 6 2.786
India Women 3 2 1 0 4 0.576
New Zealand Women 3 2 1 0 4 0.282
Pakistan Women 3 1 2 0 2 -0.488
Sri Lanka Women 4 0 4 0 0 -2.173

Topics : India cricket team ICC Women's World T20

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

