Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ICC likely to discuss expenses of US leg of T20 WC during Colombo meeting

Since the auditing isn't complete, it is difficult to quote a figure of losses as the amount received through gate receipts (ticketing) is yet to be fully computed

Rohit Sharma, India cricket team, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

The pitch and outfield of the Nassau County Cricket stadium had received a lot of flak and that was avoidable.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States-leg of the T20 World Cup is believed to have exceeded the budget and the all-powerful ICC Board will discuss the losses suffered when it meets during the Annual Conference of the world governing body in Colombo on July 19.
Since the auditing isn't complete, it is difficult to quote a figure of losses as the amount received through gate receipts (ticketing) is yet to be fully computed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
However, there is feeling among prominent board members that losses for the US-leg of the tournament could run into millions of dollars.
It has been learnt that Tournament Director Chris Tetley has resigned but according to sources aware of the developments, the 49-year-old Englishman had decided to put in his papers even before the start of the tournament.
 
"Many members aren't happy with Tetley's performance. He had tendered his resignation but it can't be said that USA leg of the T20 World Cup has got anything to do with it," an ICC board source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"With at least three ICC global tournament and all associate nation getting T20I status, management work is relentless. Tetley, it is believed had decided to quit some time back."

Those who have worked closely to conduct the event believe that ICC will actually earn handsomely through the ticket sales.
However what has irked the influential members of the ICC is choice of New York city as one of the venues for the marquee event.
The pitch and outfield of the Nassau County Cricket stadium had received a lot of flak and that was avoidable.
"The event was supposed to be held in the USA and there were other cities apart from New York where matches could have been organised. Why wasn't it considered?

"No practice matches were played to test the strip, which was certainly unsuitable for top flight cricket," the source said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hardik Pandya, Hardik, Pandya

WC performance leads Pandya to top spot in ICC T20I all-rounders' rankings

IND vs USA highlights T20 World Cup 2024

Winning toss may be advantageous: Aakash Chopra ahead of India-Afghan clash

Kane Williamson

Williamson uncertain about his future in T20s following NZ's World Cup exit

Super 8 qualification scenarios of teams in Group C of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

T20 World Cup: ICC warns against potential corrupt approach from Kenya

From Nassau County to Texas and Florida USA stadiums hosting T20 WC 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC accepts Nassau County pitch not up to the standards

Topics : ICC ICC T20 World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon