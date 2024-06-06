USA vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 8:30 PM IST

In match 11 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan will take on the co-hosts United States of America at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The USA registered a comprehensive win in their opening encounter against Canada, which was also the opening match of the tournament.





For Pakistan, it will be their campaign opener and they would look to start without any hiccups as they face arch-rivals India next.

T20 World Cup 2024: PAK vs USA Playing 11 prediction

Pakistan playing 11 probable: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah

USA playing 11 probable: Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Shadley Van Schalkwyk/Nostush Kenjige.



PAK vs USA LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his USA counterpart Monank Patel will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match today?





Star Sports will live telecast the Pakistan (PAK) vs United States of America (USA) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The PAK vs USA Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, PAK vs USA Live streaming

PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates