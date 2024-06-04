T20 World Cup 2024 today's match: NED vs NEP Playing 11, live toss telecast

In today's third match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Netherlands will lock horns with Nepal at Grand Pirarie Stadium in Dallas at 9 PM IST. The Netherlands vs Nepal match is a part of Group D and the game gets a major context as it is regarded as a group of death, which also have the likes of South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands vs Nepal Playing 11

Netherlands Playing 11 probables: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(WK)(C), Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt

Nepal Playing 11 probables: Kushal Bhurtel, Asif-Sheikh(WK), Rohit Kumar Paudel(C),Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Sundeep Jora, Gulshan Jha, KC Karan, Sagar Dhakal, Abhinash Bohara, Sompal Kami

Nepal Squad: Aasif Sheikh(w), Sundeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Anil Sah, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara

Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Michael Levitt, Tim Pringle, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Kyle Klein

T20 World Cup 2024 today's match, Netherlands (NED) vs Nepal (NEP) live toss time, live Streaming and telecast

At what time will the NED vs NEP live toss take place on Tuesday (June 4)?

The live toss between Netherlands and Nepal will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

At what time will the Netherlands vs Nepal live match in T20 World Cup 2024 start today?





Check ICC T20 World Cup latest news updates here The NED vs NEP live match will begin at 09:00 PM IST on June 4 at the Grand Pirarie Stadium, Dallas, Texas.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the NED vs NEP match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the Netherlands vs Nepal in India.