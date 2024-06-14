USA vs IRE LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Toss Updates USA vs IRE Playing 11: The match is under huge threat of a wash-out
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In match 30 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the United States of America USA will take on Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.
This match is under great threat of a wash-out as there are chances of rain and thunderstorms in the daytime in Broward County. More than Ireland, it will be the Pakistani fans praying for no wash-out and an Irish victory as anything other than that would mean that the 2009 champions will be knocked out of the first round for the first time in history.
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here
T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs IRE Playing 11 prediction
United States of America playing 11 probable: Monank Patel (captain) (wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones (vice-captain), Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Jasdeep Singh, Harmeet Singh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan
Ireland playing 11 probable: Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Benjamin White, Josh Little, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy.
USA vs IRE LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between United States of America skipper Monank Patel and his Ireland counterpart Paul Stirling will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here
How to watch the live telecast of the USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
How to watch the live telecast of the USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the United States of America (USA) vs the Ireland (IRE) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports HUSAi HD/SD. The USA vs IRE live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, USA vs IRE Live streaming
Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here
USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here
5:55 PM
USA vs Ireland Live Updates: What is the importance of this game?
This match is important for three teams, two of which are involved and one of which is not. The USA would wish that it gets washed out or they win to get to the Super 8. On the other hand, Pakistan, which has two points and is heavily dependent on the outcome of this match would not want to get it washed out or for the USA to win. The same will be the case with Ireland.
Both Pakistan and Ireland would want the USA to lose and then the winner of the match between Pakistan and Ireland on Sunday at the same venue will go to the Super 8 in all likelihood.
5:44 PM
USA vs Ireland Live Updates: Welcome to the Live Blog
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the USA vs Ireland match in the T20 World Cup 2024 from the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 5:41 PM IST