In match 30 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the United States of America USA will take on Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.





ALSO READ: T20 WC 2024: Pakistan Super 8 scenario if USA vs Ireland washed out today? This match is under great threat of a wash-out as there are chances of rain and thunderstorms in the daytime in Broward County. More than Ireland, it will be the Pakistani fans praying for no wash-out and an Irish victory as anything other than that would mean that the 2009 champions will be knocked out of the first round for the first time in history.

T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs IRE Playing 11 prediction

United States of America playing 11 probable: Monank Patel (captain) (wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones (vice-captain), Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Jasdeep Singh, Harmeet Singh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

Ireland playing 11 probable: Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Benjamin White, Josh Little, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy.

USA vs IRE LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between United States of America skipper Monank Patel and his Ireland counterpart Paul Stirling will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the United States of America (USA) vs the Ireland (IRE) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports HUSAi HD/SD. The USA vs IRE live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, USA vs IRE Live streaming

USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English. USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

