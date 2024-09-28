Business Standard
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Bonanza for IPL players! BCCI to shell out Rs 1.05 cr for Indian cricketer

Bonanza for IPL players! BCCI to shell out Rs 1.05 cr for Indian cricketer

Each franchise will allocate Rs 12.60 crore as match fees for the season, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Jay Shah

Jay Shah | Source: PTI

Anish Kumar Kanpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, on Saturday, announced a Rs 7.5 lakh bonus for Indian players during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.


This step is regarded as an historic step given the uncapped players who are bought at Rs 20 lakh will receive a total over Rs 1 crore if they play minimum 14 matches in the IPL  2025

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“In a historic move to celebrate consistency and recognise outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are excited to introduce a match fee of Rs 7.5 lakh per game for our cricketers. A player who features in all league matches in a season will receive Rs 1.05 crore, in addition to their contracted amount. Each franchise will allocate Rs 12.60 crore as match fees for the season. This marks a new era for the #IPL and our players,” Jay Shah stated in his post on X.


 


IPL 2025 mega auction retention rule

According to media reports, there will be no restriction on how many Indian or overseas players to be retained in IPL 2025 among total 6 players.

 

Also Read

Jay Shah

BCCI secy appointment off Apex Council agenda as Shah preps for ICC chair

Jay Shah

ACC president Jay Shah announces launch of U-19 Women's T20 Asia Cup

Jay Shah

Full list of ICC chairman and Indians at the helm of ICC in history

Jay Shah

Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman, to assume office on Dec 1

Jay Shah

From district to global level, Jay Shah does the hard yards in cricket

Topics : Jay Shah BCCI Indian Premier League IPL auction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon