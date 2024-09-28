Bonanza for IPL players! BCCI to shell out Rs 1.05 cr for Indian cricketer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, on Saturday, announced a Rs 7.5 lakh bonus for Indian players during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
This step is regarded as an historic step given the uncapped players who are bought at Rs 20 lakh will receive a total over Rs 1 crore if they play minimum 14 matches in the IPL 2025
“In a historic move to celebrate consistency and recognise outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are excited to introduce a match fee of Rs 7.5 lakh per game for our cricketers. A player who features in all league matches in a season will receive Rs 1.05 crore, in addition to their contracted amount. Each franchise will allocate Rs 12.60 crore as match fees for the season. This marks a new era for the #IPL and our players,” Jay Shah stated in his post on X.
IPL 2025 mega auction retention rule
According to media reports, there will be no restriction on how many Indian or overseas players to be retained in IPL 2025 among total 6 players.