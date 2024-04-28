CSK vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, CSK vs SRH Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane is expected to CSK Playing 11 while Shardul Thakur is expected to play as impact player for Chennai Super Kings.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Hyderabad and CHennai will renew their rivalry in the southern derby at Chepauk Stadium.
Check IPL 2024 points table here
Coming to the team dynamics, Ajinkya Rahane is expected to CSK Playing 11 while Shardul Thakur is expected to play as impact player for Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2024: CSK vs SRH Playing 11 prediction
SRH Playing 11 probables: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat
[Impact Sub: T Natarajan]
CSK Playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana
[Impact sub: Shardul Thakur]
CSK vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins and Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of CSK vs SRH match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. CSK vs SRH live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH Live streaming
CSK vs SRH live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 live score and match updates here
5:37 PM
CSK vs SRH head-to-head in last five meetings
|Date
|Result
|Venue
|1st Innings
|2nd Innings
|Stage
|2024-04-05
|SRH win by 6 wickets
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|CSK - 165/5 (20.0)
|SRH - 166/4 (18.1)
|Group
|2023-04-21
|CSK win by 7 wickets
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
|SRH - 134/7 (20.0)
|CSK - 138/3 (18.4)
|Group
|2022-05-01
|CSK win by 13 runs
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|CSK - 202/2 (20.0)
|SRH - 189/6 (20.0)
|Group
|2022-04-09
|SRH win by 8 wickets
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
|CSK - 154/7 (20.0)
|SRH - 155/2 (17.4)
|Group
|2021-09-30
|CSK win by 6 wickets
|Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
|SRH - 134/7 (20.0)
|CSK - 139/4 (19.4)
|Group
5:23 PM
IPL 2024 today's first match: Gujarat Titans' full scorecard
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 201 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Check RCB live full scorecard here
Check RCB live full scorecard here
|Gujarat Titans Inning
|200-3 (20 ov) CRR:10.00
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Wriddhiman Saha (WK)
|c K Sharma b Swapnil Singh
|5
|4
|1
|0
|125
|Shubman Gill (C)
|c C Green b G Maxwell
|16
|19
|1
|0
|84.21
|Sai Sudharsan
|Not out
|84
|49
|8
|4
|171.43
|Shahrukh Khan
|b M Siraj
|58
|30
|3
|5
|193.33
|David Miller
|Not out
|26
|19
|2
|1
|136.84
|Extras
|11 (b 0, Ib 1, w 9, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|200 (3 wkts, 20 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|WD
|ECO
|Swapnil Singh
|3
|0
|23
|1
|0
|7.67
|Mohammed Siraj
|4
|0
|34
|1
|4
|8.5
|Yash Dayal
|4
|0
|34
|0
|3
|8.5
|Glenn Maxwell
|3
|0
|28
|1
|0
|9.33
|Karn Sharma
|3
|0
|38
|0
|1
|12.67
|Cameron Green
|3
|0
|42
|0
|1
|14
5:18 PM
CSK vs SRH head-to-head stats
|Head to Head - IPL
|Matches
|Wins - CSK
|Wins - SRH
|
Super Over Wins
- CSK
|
Super Over Wins
- SRH
|No Result
|All
|20
|14
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Since 2021
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|At Venue
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
5:12 PM
IPL 2024 today's match: Chennai vs Hyderabad
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Super Kings vs Sunrisers. A high octane is expected at Chepauk Stadium with Chennai expected to deploy spinners to stop Hyderabad's hard-hitting batters.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 5:09 PM IST