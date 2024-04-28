Business Standard
CSK vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST

Image Anish Kumar New Delhi
CSK vs SRH live cricket score

In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Hyderabad and CHennai will renew their rivalry in the southern derby at Chepauk Stadium. 

Check IPL 2024 points table here

Coming to the team dynamics, Ajinkya Rahane is expected to CSK Playing 11 while Shardul Thakur is expected to play as impact player for Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2024: CSK vs SRH Playing 11 prediction

SRH Playing 11 probables: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat 

[Impact Sub: T Natarajan]

CSK Playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

[Impact sub: Shardul Thakur]

CSK vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins and Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of CSK vs SRH match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. CSK vs SRH live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH Live streaming

CSK vs SRH live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 
5:37 PM

CSK vs SRH head-to-head in last five meetings

Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings Stage
2024-04-05 SRH win by 6 wickets Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad CSK - 165/5 (20.0) SRH - 166/4 (18.1) Group
2023-04-21 CSK win by 7 wickets MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai SRH - 134/7 (20.0) CSK - 138/3 (18.4) Group
2022-05-01 CSK win by 13 runs Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune CSK - 202/2 (20.0) SRH - 189/6 (20.0) Group
2022-04-09 SRH win by 8 wickets Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai CSK - 154/7 (20.0) SRH - 155/2 (17.4) Group
2021-09-30 CSK win by 6 wickets Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah SRH - 134/7 (20.0) CSK - 139/4 (19.4) Group

5:23 PM

IPL 2024 today's first match: Gujarat Titans' full scorecard

Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 201 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Check RCB live full scorecard here

Gujarat Titans Inning
200-3 (20 ov) CRR:10.00
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Wriddhiman Saha (WK) c K Sharma b Swapnil Singh 5 4 1 0 125
Shubman Gill (C) c C Green b G Maxwell 16 19 1 0 84.21
Sai Sudharsan Not out 84 49 8 4 171.43
Shahrukh Khan b M Siraj 58 30 3 5 193.33
David Miller Not out 26 19 2 1 136.84
Extras 11 (b 0, Ib 1, w 9, nb 1, p 0)
Total 200 (3 wkts, 20 Ov)
Bowler O M R W WD ECO
Swapnil Singh 3 0 23 1 0 7.67
Mohammed Siraj 4 0 34 1 4 8.5
Yash Dayal 4 0 34 0 3 8.5
Glenn Maxwell 3 0 28 1 0 9.33
Karn Sharma 3 0 38 0 1 12.67
Cameron Green 3 0 42 0 1 14

5:18 PM

CSK vs SRH head-to-head stats

Head to Head - IPL Matches Wins - CSK Wins - SRH Super Over Wins
- CSK		 Super Over Wins
- SRH		 No Result
All 20 14 6 0 0 0
Since 2021 6 4 2 0 0 0
At Venue 4 4 0 0 0 0

5:12 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Chennai vs Hyderabad

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Super Kings vs Sunrisers. A high octane is expected at Chepauk Stadium with Chennai expected to deploy spinners to stop Hyderabad's hard-hitting batters. 
