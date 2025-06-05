Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 12:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Datanomics: RCB conquering 22 yards to topping billboards after IPL triumph

Datanomics: RCB conquering 22 yards to topping billboards after IPL triumph

With the wait for the title now over, the question arises whether brand RCB can eclipse the valuation of CSK and MI -- the top two franchises in the brand ecosystem in the recent past

RCB
premium

RCB has won its first title in 2025, but the team’s performance and stardom has helped its brand value drive past other teams

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) created history on Tuesday by winning its first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the 18th edition of the competition, giving a tribute to the Virat Kohli – the only player to play for a single franchise since the beginning of the league in 2008. With the wait for the title now over, the question arises whether  brand RCB can eclipse the valuation of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) — the top two franchises in the brand ecosystem in the recent past. 
 
Brand value of IPL franchises (in $ million)
 
RCB has won
Topics : Virat Kohli IPL 2025 Indian Premier League CSK Mumbai Indians
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon