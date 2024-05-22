Business Standard
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Eliminator IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, Eliminator RR vs RCB Playing 11: It would be interesting to see if Tom Kohler-Cadmore continues to be Rajasthan Royals' top choice player for opening slot

Image Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Indian Premier League 2024 Eliminator RR vs RCB LIVE CRICKET SCORE. Photo: Sportzpics

In Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of this match will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. 

IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Eliminator Playing 11 prediction

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

[Impact sub: Nandre Burger/Donovan Ferreira]

RCB Playing 11 probables: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

Impact sub: Swapnil Singh

RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rajasthan's Sanju Samson and Bengaluru's Faf du Plesis will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the RR vs RCB Eliminator match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RR vs RCB Eliminator live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Eliminator Live streaming

RR vs RCB Eliminator live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the RR vs RCB Eliminator IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 

5:51 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: Bengaluru batters have not been the best in IPL finals


RCB Batter
 IPL Group Stages IPL Final Stages
Innings SR Ave Innings SR Ave
Virat Kohli 229 132 40.1 14 120 25.7
Dinesh Karthik 213 137 23.4 17 112 18.1
Faf du Plessis 123 137 39.8 14 131 28.7

5:39 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: How has this season been the best for Kohli in powerplays


Virat Kohli’s Top-5 Powerplays in IPL
Season Innings Runs Balls Average Strifie Rate
IPL 2024 14 343 212 85.8 162
IPL 2018 12 247 177 61.75 140
IPL 2019 14 239 172 39.83 139
IPL 2023 14 301 220 75.25 137
IPL 2021 15 241 185 40.16 130

5:32 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous Trent Boult in the IPL finals


RR Bowler
 IPL Group Stages IPL Final Stages
Innings ER DR Innings ER DR
Trent Boult 92 8.4 19.9 9 7.4 16.5
Yuzvendra Chahal 148 7.9 16.7 9 7.3 21.6
Ravi Ashwin 184 7.1 25.2 22 7.5 24.2

5:21 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: How has Virat Kohli been in powerplays this season?



Virat Kohli in Powerplay - IPL 2024
Matches Runs Balls Dismissals Average Strifie Rate
First 6 Matches 124 95 2 62 131
Last 8 Matches 219 117 2 109.5 187

5:13 PM

IPL 2024: Welcome to the live blog of RR vs RCB Eliminator

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals IPL

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

