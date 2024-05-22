RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Eliminator IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, Eliminator RR vs RCB Playing 11: It would be interesting to see if Tom Kohler-Cadmore continues to be Rajasthan Royals' top choice player for opening slot
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of this match will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Eliminator Playing 11 prediction
RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
[Impact sub: Nandre Burger/Donovan Ferreira]
RCB Playing 11 probables: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj
Impact sub: Swapnil Singh
RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rajasthan's Sanju Samson and Bengaluru's Faf du Plesis will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the RR vs RCB Eliminator match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RR vs RCB Eliminator live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Eliminator Live streaming
RR vs RCB Eliminator live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the RR vs RCB Eliminator IPL 2024 live score and match updates here
5:51 PM
IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: Bengaluru batters have not been the best in IPL finals
5:39 PM
IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: How has this season been the best for Kohli in powerplays
5:32 PM
IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous Trent Boult in the IPL finals
5:21 PM
IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: How has Virat Kohli been in powerplays this season?
5:13 PM
IPL 2024: Welcome to the live blog of RR vs RCB Eliminator
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:13 PM IST