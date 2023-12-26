Sensex (    %)
                        
IPL 2024: Afghanistan unlikely to give NOCs for Mujeeb, Naveen and Farooqi

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is unlikely to offer No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi, putting their participation in IPL 2024 in doubt

Afghanistan cricket team

Press Trust of India Kabul
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is unlikely to offer No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi for the next two years, putting their participation in the Indian Premier League 2024 season in doubt.
According to a release issued by the ACB, the board has decided to delay the annual contracts for year 2024 for these players having formed a "dedicated committee to thoroughly investigate the matter", after they expressed a desire to be released from their central contracts from January 1.
"The insistence on not signing the central contract for these players was their involvement in commercial leagues, prioritizing their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility," the ACB said on its website.
"By opting for their release, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to take disciplinary measures against these players," the board added.
Afghanistan are also set to play a three-match T20I series against India with the first game to be played on January 11 in Mohali, second on January 14 in Indore and third on January 17 in Bengaluru.
"In response, the ACB assigned a dedicated committee to thoroughly investigate the matter, develop appropriate recommendations that best serve the ACB's interests and share them with the ACB's top management," the ACB said.
The board added that Mujeeb, Naveen and Farooqi have also requested to "consider their consent for participation in the national events".
While Mujeeb was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 2 crore during the auction earlier this month for IPL 2024, Naveen was retained by Lucknow Super Giants and Farooqi by Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The ACB further informed that its special committee has made a three-point recommendation.
"Starting from January 1, 2024, the three players shall not be eligible for the central contract for one year. In this case, ACB will consider and decide their participation in events when needed," read the first point.
The ACB said NOCs to these three players will be revoked immediately.
Each of these three players represented Afghanistan in the 50-over World Cup in October-November.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

