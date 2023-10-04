AR Rahman files Rs 10 crore defamation case against surgeons' association

Celebrated music composer and record producer A R Rahman has filed a defamation lawsuit seeking Rs 10 crore in compensation against the Association of Surgeons of India (Asicon). The lawsuit comes in response to claims made by the surgeons association that Rahman had received Rs 29 lakh for a scheduled performance in 2018, which he did not honour, according to a report by India Today.

A R Rahman had previously made headlines when his concert in Chennai faced accusations of mismanagement. The event, Marakkuma Nenjam, was a special concert to celebrate 30 years of A R Rahman's career. The concert was delayed by nearly a month due to unpredictable weather conditions, ticket sales exceeded the actual capacity of the venue, resulting in overcrowding and reportedly inadequate bathroom and drinking water facilities. Multiple complaints of molestation and stampede-like situations added to the controversy surrounding Rahman.

Now, another complaint against the musician has emerged. In response, Rahman's legal counsel has taken prompt action, demanding that Asicon pay Rs 10 crore as compensation for attempting to defame him. Rahman has denied all allegations made by the association.

The legal notice sent to Asicon requests the withdrawal of the complaint within three days and demands an unconditional apology for tarnishing A R Rahman's reputation. Failure to comply will result in the musician pursuing both legal and criminal action against the association.