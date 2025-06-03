IPL 2025 final prize money: How much money do winner & runner-up win?

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
As Royal Challengers Bengaluru defend 191 runs in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a big cash prize awaits the winner of the tournament who will lift this title for the first time in their history.
Speaking of money, the stakes this year are higher than ever. The IPL 2025 winners are expected to take home a massive ₹20 crore, while the runners-up could earn ₹13 crore. Even the two teams knocked out in the playoffs won’t leave empty-handed, with substantial cash prizes reportedly lined up for them as well.
Compare that to 2008, when champions received ₹4.8 crore and runners-up half that, it's clear the IPL has grown exponentially in both scale and reward. The league is richer, flashier, and more competitive than ever before.
IPL 2025 Individual prize money list
|
IPL 2025 prize money
|
Stage
|
Prize Money (INR)
|
Prize money (USD)
|
Winner
|
20 crore
|
2.4m
|
Runner-up
|
13 crore
|
1.5m
|
Qualifier
|
7 crore
|
843k
|
Eliminator
|
6.5 crore
|
783k
Players competing for individual awards receive cash prizes at the end of the tournament as well. The Emerging Player award offers the highest prize of ₹20 lakhs (about $24,000). Other key categories, including the Orange Cap (top run-scorer), Purple Cap (top wicket-taker), Most Valuable Player, Super Striker, Power Player, Maximum Sixes, and Game Changer, each come with a reward of ₹10 lakhs (approximately $12,000).
|
IPL individual prize money
|
Category
|
Prize Money (INR)
|
Prize money (USD)
|
Orange Cap
|
10 lakhs
|
12000
|
Purple Cap
|
10 lakhs
|
12000
|
Emerging Player
|
20 lakhs
|
24000
|
Most Valuable Player
|
10 lakhs
|
12000
|
Super Striker
|
10 lakhs
|
12000
|
Power Player
|
10 lakhs
|
12000
|
Maximum Sixes
|
10 lakhs
|
12000
|
Game Changer
|
10 lakhs
|
12000
First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:46 PM IST