Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / What will happen if RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final is washed out in Ahmedabad?

What will happen if RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final is washed out in Ahmedabad?

To handle weather-related interruptions, the BCCI has allocated a reserve day for the final. If rain prevents play on Tuesday, the match will be resumed or played in full on Wednesday, June 4.

Narendra Modi Stadium

Narendra Modi Stadium

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has reached its grand conclusion, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) set to face off in the final showdown. Both franchises are chasing their maiden IPL title, adding extra excitement and pressure to this much-anticipated clash. For one team, history will be made; for the other, heartbreak will follow.
 
Weather Concerns Loom Over the Final in Ahmedabad 
The final is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. However, rain has already affected the venue during Qualifier 2, and the forecast for the final is not promising either. According to weather updates, brief showers could hit in the evening, with the possibility of persistent drizzle turning into heavier rain. 
 
 
What If Rain Washes Out the IPL Final? 

Also Read

RCB vs PBKS

IPL 2025 Today's Match: RCB vs PBKS final playing 11, key players' matchups

IPL 2025 closing ceremony

IPL 2025 closing ceremony, performers list, live time, streaming & telecast

RCB vs PBKS

IPL 2025 final: RCB vs PBKS pitch report, stats at Ahmedabad Stadium

PBKS

IPL 2025 Final: Reliving Punjab Kings' historic road to the finale

RCB IPL final

IPL 2025 Final: Reliving RCB's record-breaking run to the summit clash

To handle weather-related interruptions, the BCCI has allocated a reserve day for the final. If rain prevents play on Tuesday, the match will be resumed or played in full on Wednesday, June 4.
 
What If Reserve Day Gets Washed Out Too? 
If rain disrupts play on both days and a result isn’t possible, the team that finished higher in the league standings will be declared the winner. This scenario would favor Punjab Kings, who had a better position than Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the end of the group stage.
 
Neither RCB nor PBKS has won the IPL title before. RCB has appeared in three finals (2009, 2011, 2016) but failed to clinch the trophy each time. Punjab Kings reached the final once before, in 2014, only to be defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders. 
 
Head-to-Head Record and Path to the Final 
RCB and PBKS have faced off 36 times in IPL history, with each team winning 18 matches—making this final a perfect tie-breaker. In Qualifier 1, RCB cruised past PBKS with an eight-wicket win, thanks to Philip Salt's impressive 56. Meanwhile, PBKS sealed their final berth by defeating Mumbai Indians by five wickets, driven by a match-winning 87-run knock from Shreyas Iyer.

More From This Section

IPL 2025 final

IPL 2025 Final: RCB vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

RCB vs PBKS

IPL 2025 grand finale: Fans to get new champion in RCB or PBKS on June 3

Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings captain

Shreyas Iyer reflects on calm mindset after leading PBKS to IPL 2025 final

RCB vs PBKS

IPL 2025 final teams, date, live time, venue, live streaming and telecast

PBKS vs MI

PBKS vs MI HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Shreyas' captain's knock sends Punjab to the final

Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayUS VisaRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon