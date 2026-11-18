In Chennai, the fall of a home wicket could bring the crowd to its feet. As Dhoni becomes CSK’s mentor, broadcasters, shirt sellers and the men who batted ahead of him can explain why.

No one at Chepauk needed a decibel meter to know when MS Dhoni was coming out to bat. On April 8, 2024, Andre Russell, fielding on the square-leg boundary for Kolkata Knight Riders, put his hands over his ears. The broadcaster’s on-screen gauge, which tracks crowd noise during play, showed 125 decibels. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) needed three runs off 19 balls. Dhoni made one. Ruturaj Gaikwad hit the winning four.

Ravindra Jadeja had set up the entrance. He stepped out of the dugout as if he were batting next, then ducked back to let Dhoni through. Asked the previous season whether he would like to bat higher, Jadeja had explained the drawback. “If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out,” he said.

That particular hazard of batting for Chennai ended on November 17. Co-owner Rupa Gurunath said CSK were reading out their list of players to be released on a video call when Dhoni spoke up. “Maybe you should add my name in,” she recalled him saying. At 45, after 278 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, he will return in 2027 as Chennai’s mentor. The next time a camera finds him in the dugout, everyone will know he is staying there.

How did a man from Ranchi turn away grounds yellow?

Chennai paid $1.5 million for Dhoni at the inaugural IPL auction in 2008. A crowd that had grown up admiring the batsmanship of Gundappa Viswanath and Sachin Tendulkar took to a long-haired wicketkeeper with a helicopter shot. He became Thala, Tamil for leader, and brought Chennai five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies. The novelist Perumal Murugan offered a more personal explanation for the bond. “They saw Dhoni as an ordinary person, just like one of them,” he told The Indian Express.

By 2023, he could walk into Eden Gardens in Kolkata to find the stands full of yellow. Dhoni thanked the spectators and predicted that many would wear Kolkata Knight Riders shirts to the next game. For a rival franchise, an evening with Dhoni was a chance to sell home tickets on the strength of a visiting player.

At Chepauk a few weeks later, Sunil Gavaskar, there to commentate, borrowed a pen and ran up to Dhoni during a lap of honour to get his shirt signed. “My shirt is still proudly kept in my house,” Gavaskar told Star Sports the following year.

What could Dhoni do in four balls?

Six days after Russell covered his ears, Dhoni faced four deliveries from Hardik Pandya at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. He hit the first three for six and ran two off the fourth. Rohit Sharma made an unbeaten hundred for Mumbai Indians. Chennai won by 20 runs, exactly what Dhoni had scored.

Some of his best work was quieter. In the 2017 final, Dhoni was keeping wicket for Steve Smith’s Pune side when Kieron Pollard hit Adam Zampa for six. Dhoni motioned for Manoj Tiwary to move straighter on the boundary. Before the over was out, Pollard had hit the ball straight to him. There would have been little time to send that message from the dugout.

“It often looks like Dhoni can stop time while executing a stumping,” India’s former fielding coach R Sridhar once said. In the 2023 final, Shubman Gill was on 39 when his back foot lifted against Jadeja. Dhoni had the bails off before it came down. His own innings lasted one ball. With 10 needed off the last two, Jadeja hit a six and a four to win Chennai’s fifth IPL title. Dhoni lifted him off his feet.

What was the wait for Dhoni worth?

In 2012, Sudeesh Kumar, a salesman at a Reebok shop in Chennai’s Nungambakkam neighbourhood, told The New Indian Express that the shop had once sold a range of CSK shirts. By then it carried only No. 7 because people kept asking for Dhoni. Thirteen years later, Ravi Kukreja, co-founder of merchandise supplier playR, told Moneycontrol that Dhoni’s shirt was its most sought-after. Two in five of its CSK jerseys were sold outside Tamil Nadu.

One measure of his value to a broadcaster came in a game Chennai lost. In April 2023, Viacom18 reported that 22 million viewers were watching simultaneously on JioCinema in the last over of Chennai’s chase against Rajasthan Royals. Sandeep Sharma bowled the final ball, a yorker that Dhoni could squeeze away for only a single. Rajasthan won by three runs. The streaming platform had its biggest audience of the season to that point.

The league sold its 2023–27 media rights for ₹48,390 crore. The immediate test comes when a broadcaster sells advertising around an ordinary Chennai fixture, or a sponsor decides what to pay for the front of the yellow shirt.

Dhoni missed every game in 2026. Even so, Houlihan Lokey’s estimate of the Chennai brand’s value rose to $244 million from $235 million a year earlier. Indranil Das Blah, founder of sports marketing firm AMP Sports & Entertainment, told Hindustan Times in October that keeping Dhoni visible at matches could help CSK “still command a premium”. A sponsor can still put him in a film with Gaikwad, as TVS Eurogrip did. The live audience for a last over is harder to recreate.

Whose name will Chepauk call next?

Dhoni had hoped to play his last T20 in Chennai. It came in Ahmedabad on May 25, 2025, when he caught R Sai Kishore off Anshul Kamboj to complete an 83-run win over Gujarat Titans. The nearest Chennai got to a farewell was on May 18 this year. After the last home game, fans stayed until around midnight to see a man who had not played a ball all season walk round the boundary.

A month earlier, another wicketkeeper had heard something encouraging at Chepauk. Sanju Samson made an unbeaten 115 against Delhi Capitals and marked his first hundred for Chennai with Rajinikanth’s salute from Padayappa. Jadeja knew what it was to stand in the middle and hear the crowd chant the name of the man due in next. The name Samson heard that night was his own.