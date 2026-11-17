MS Dhoni and Travis Head were among the biggest names on the release list as Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises announced changes to their playing squads on Tuesday ahead of the December 16 auction in Goa for the 2027 season.
Dhoni’s departure follows his retirement from the IPL, with the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain moving into a mentor’s role at the franchise. Head has opted to skip the upcoming season to manage his international workload.
Matheesha Pathirana, Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc and Shimron Hetmyer were among the other prominent releases. The 13 major departures listed below accounted for contracts worth Rs 117.45 crore.
What does Dhoni’s departure mean for CSK?
For Chennai, the change extends beyond the Rs 4 crore attached to Dhoni’s playing contract. The 45-year-old, who led CSK to five IPL titles, will remain with the franchise as team mentor from the 2027 season.
Dhoni missed the entire 2026 campaign because of a calf injury. His move into the support staff ends his playing association with a team whose identity he helped shape from the league’s inaugural season in 2008.
CSK also released Prashant Veer, whose contract was valued at Rs 14.2 crore. Together, the two players accounted for Rs 18.2 crore in contract commitments.
Chennai have a remaining purse of Rs 28.05 crore and six vacant squad places, including two overseas slots.
Why has Travis Head left Sunrisers Hyderabad?
Head has decided to sit out IPL 2027 amid Australia’s demanding international calendar. His exit breaks up his opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma and leaves Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) considering how to reshape the top of their batting order.
SRH signed Head for Rs 6.8 crore ahead of IPL 2024 and retained him for Rs 14 crore before the 2025 mega-auction.
Australia’s remaining schedule before IPL 2027 includes four Tests against New Zealand, five Tests in India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the 150th anniversary Test against England in Melbourne — 10 Tests in total. A five-match Ashes series in England follows in June-July 2027.
Australia also have the ODI World Cup later in 2027, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
SRH have Rs 40.15 crore available and seven vacant squad places, including three overseas slots. Head’s decision to skip the season means he will not be an available replacement for another franchise in IPL 2027.
Why did KKR release Matheesha Pathirana?
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Pathirana after an injury-disrupted season in which he played just one match for the franchise.
Bought for Rs 18 crore at the 2025 auction, Pathirana bowled only eight deliveries on his KKR debut before a hamstring problem forced him off in his second over.
The Sri Lankan fast bowler had already joined the squad late. An injury sustained during the T20 World Cup delayed his no-objection certificate from Sri Lanka Cricket, limiting his availability before his brief appearance for KKR.
Why did Mustafizur Rahman miss IPL 2026?
Mustafizur Rahman’s departure from KKR predates the latest retention announcements. He was released on January 3, 2026, following a BCCI instruction, and did not play for the franchise that season. BBC Sport
The move came amid strained relations between India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh subsequently refused to travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, seeking to have their matches moved to Sri Lanka. The International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected that request and replaced Bangladesh with Scotland. ICC
Mustafizur’s earlier release is therefore covered separately from the current departures in the table below.
|Key players released before IPL 2027 mini auction
|Player
|Franchise releasing player
|Contract value (Rs crore)
|MS Dhoni
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|Travis Head
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|18
|Prashant Veer
|Chennai Super Kings
|14.2
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|12.5
|Mitchell Starc
|Delhi Capitals
|11.75
|Shimron Hetmyer
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|Avesh Khan
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9.75
|Deepak Chahar
|Mumbai Indians
|9.25
|Tushar Deshpande
|Rajasthan Royals
|6.5
|Jacob Bethell
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2.6
|Total for the 11 players listed
|
|113.55
Why is Cameron Green’s retention significant for KKR?
KKR retained Cameron Green, their Rs 25.2 crore purchase at the 2025 auction, despite questions over his availability amid Australia’s packed Test calendar.
After a slow start, Green finished IPL 2026 with 322 runs at a strike rate of 145.70. He was not cleared to bowl during the early part of the season but eventually took seven wickets at an economy rate of 10.63.
His retention allows KKR to keep an all-round option while rebuilding their pace attack following Pathirana’s departure.
Which other fast bowlers have been released?
Fast bowlers account for eight of the 13 major departures, with several franchises making changes to their pace attacks.
Mumbai Indians (MI) released Boult and Deepak Chahar, whose contracts totalled Rs 21.75 crore.
Boult, bought for Rs 12.5 crore at the 2025 mega-auction, finished the 2026 season with two wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 11.62. Chahar, signed for Rs 9.25 crore, took eight wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 10.39.
Delhi Capitals (DC) released Starc, freeing up Rs 11.75 crore. The Australian left-arm fast bowler had returned to the IPL in 2024 after a nine-year absence.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) released Avesh Khan, whose contract was worth Rs 9.75 crore. Rajasthan Royals (RR) released Tushar Deshpande (Rs 6.5 crore), Adam Milne (Rs 2.4 crore) and Kwena Maphaka (Rs 1.5 crore). The three fast bowlers accounted for contracts worth Rs 10.4 crore.
Which team has the biggest purse for the IPL 2027 auction?
RR also released Hetmyer, whose contract was valued at Rs 11 crore.
RCB release Jacob Bethell, retain Yash Dayal
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained Yash Dayal, whom they had kept for Rs 5 crore ahead of the 2025 mega-auction.
Dayal did not play during RCB’s title defence in 2026, with director of cricket Mo Bobat citing a “personal situation”. He returned to competitive cricket in October, representing Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, and has also featured in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
RCB released England’s Jacob Bethell, whose contract was worth Rs 2.6 crore. The 23-year-old has not played since July after a knee injury flared up during England’s series against India.
Bethell had been due to return in the ongoing white-ball series in Australia but experienced pain and swelling during his comeback preparations. He is now expected to undergo further surgery for a cartilage problem in his knee.
LSG have the largest remaining purse at Rs 47.45 crore, followed by KKR at Rs 41.65 crore and SRH at Rs 40.15 crore. DC, with Rs 39.5 crore, and MI, with Rs 32.6 crore, complete the five franchises with at least Rs 30 crore available.
The 10 franchises have a combined remaining purse of Rs 297.95 crore and 66 vacant squad places, including 25 overseas slots.
DC and MI have nine places available each, the most among the 10 franchises. Gujarat Titans have the smallest purse, at Rs 8.75 crore, but also the fewest vacancies, with three places available, including two overseas slots.
|Remaining purse and available slots before IPL 2027 mini auction
|Franchise
|Remaining purse (Rs crore)
|Vacant squad places
|Overseas slots available
|Lucknow Super Giants
|47.45
|7
|3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|41.65
|8
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|40.15
|7
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|39.5
|9
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|32.6
|9
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|28.05
|6
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|27.05
|6
|3
|Punjab Kings
|18.6
|6
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|14.15
|5
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|8.75
|3
|2
|Total
|297.95
|66
|25
Can teams trade players after announcing their retention lists?
Yes. The November 17 retention deadline does not close the trading window. Franchises can continue completing transfers until December 9, a week before the IPL 2027 mini-auction, scheduled for December 16 in Goa.
The window will reopen on December 17 and remain available until 30 days before the start of IPL 2027. Teams can use this period to trade players already under contract, but players bought at the mini-auction cannot be traded during the 2027 season.
How do IPL player trades work?
Franchises can exchange players through a player-for-player trade, with contract values revised where agreed. They can also complete an all-cash trade, under which a team acquires a contracted player without sending another player in return.