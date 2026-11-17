Rajasthan Royals (RR) have strengthened their Indian bowling options ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season by signing Mohammed Shami and M Siddharth from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with England all-rounder Sam Curran moving in the opposite direction.

The trade, announced on Tuesday, November 17, takes Shami to Rajasthan on a revised salary of Rs 8 crore. The 36-year-old, who recently retired from Test cricket, had joined Lucknow from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 10 crore ahead of the 2026 season. His latest move comes with a Rs 2 crore, or 20 per cent, reduction in his contract value.

Left-arm spinner Siddharth will join Rajasthan at his existing salary of Rs 75 lakh, while Curran will move to Lucknow on an unchanged contract of Rs 2.4 crore. iplt20.com

The deal gives Rajasthan two Indian specialist bowlers and Lucknow an overseas player who can contribute with bat and ball. It also extends a busy trading period that has already seen Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav change franchises.

What will Shami and Siddharth bring to Rajasthan Royals?

For Rajasthan, Shami brings experience and the ability to take wickets with the new ball. He has claimed 145 wickets in 132 IPL matches and won the Purple Cap in 2023, when he finished with 28 wickets. iplt20.com

His most recent season with Lucknow produced 12 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.00. Among his standout performances was a spell of two for nine against Sunrisers Hyderabad, offering a reminder of his ability to combine control with breakthroughs. The Times of India

Shami’s arrival gives Rajasthan an experienced Indian pace option, allowing the franchise greater flexibility when deciding how to use its overseas places. Siddharth offers a different route to early wickets, with left-arm spin that can be used during the powerplay.

“We wanted to strengthen our Indian bowling options, and Shami and Siddharth give us two different ways to do that,” Rajasthan Royals director of cricket and head coach Kumar Sangakkara said in a franchise statement.

Sangakkara said Shami’s experience would also benefit younger bowlers, while Siddharth would provide additional flexibility in the composition of the attack. rajasthanroyals.com

How does Sam Curran fit into Lucknow’s plans?

Curran’s move gives Lucknow an all-round option as the franchise reshapes its squad following Pant’s departure and Kuldeep’s arrival.

The 28-year-old has scored 997 runs and taken 59 wickets in his IPL career. His left-arm seam bowling offers variations across different stages of an innings, while his batting provides another option in the middle and lower order.

Curran previously played for Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. He was part of Rajasthan’s squad for the 2026 season but missed the tournament through injury. The Times of India

For Lucknow, his value lies in the range of roles he can fill. His inclusion could help the franchise balance its batting depth and bowling resources, although the final combination will depend on retentions and auction purchases.

How will the trade change the teams’ salary commitments?

Rajasthan are taking on contracts worth Rs 8.75 crore through Shami and Siddharth, while moving out Curran’s Rs 2.4 crore salary. Based on these three players alone, their salary commitment rises by Rs 6.35 crore.

Lucknow are moving out contracts worth Rs 10.75 crore and adding Curran at Rs 2.4 crore, reducing their commitment by Rs 8.35 crore.

These calculations concern player salaries. Any separate transfer payment agreed between the franchises is distinct from the players’ contract values. The Week

Which other major IPL 2027 trades have been completed?

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have exchanged two established India internationals. Pandya moves to Punjab at a revised salary of Rs 18 crore, up from Rs 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep joins Mumbai at his existing salary of Rs 18 crore.

The deal ends Pandya’s second spell with Mumbai and gives the franchise a left-arm fast bowler who can operate with the new ball and at the end of an innings. iplt20.com

Delhi Capitals have brought back Pant from Lucknow at a revised salary of Rs 15 crore, down from the Rs 27 crore contract on which LSG signed him at the 2025 auction. Kuldeep has moved to Lucknow at an unchanged salary of Rs 13.5 crore.

Delhi have also traded T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a revised salary of Rs 5 crore, compared with his previous Rs 10.75 crore contract. Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari has moved to Delhi at his existing salary of Rs 40 lakh.

Chennai Super Kings and Hyderabad have completed a four-player exchange. Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards have joined Chennai, while Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis have moved to Hyderabad.

Livingstone’s salary has been revised to Rs 6 crore from Rs 13 crore. Edwards remains on Rs 3 crore, while Khaleel and Ellis retain their salaries of Rs 4.8 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively. The exchange adds overseas all-round options to Chennai’s squad and pace-bowling options to Hyderabad’s.

Where is Harshal Patel heading?

In another trade confirmed on Tuesday, Gujarat Titans have signed Harshal Patel from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore, half his previous salary of Rs 8 crore.

Harshal, a two-time Purple Cap winner, has taken 151 wickets in 124 IPL matches. He finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker in 2021 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and in 2024 for Punjab Kings.

His arrival gives Gujarat an experienced seamer with a range of slower deliveries and experience bowling in the closing overs.

IPL 2027 trades: What are the players’ salaries? Player Previous team New team Salary before trade Salary after trade Mohammed Shami Lucknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals Rs 10 crore Rs 8 crore M Siddharth Lucknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals Rs 75 lakh Rs 75 lakh Sam Curran Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Rs 2.4 crore Rs 2.4 crore Harshal Patel Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans Rs 8 crore Rs 4 crore Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings Rs 16.35 crore Rs 18 crore Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians Rs 18 crore Rs 18 crore Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals Rs 27 crore Rs 15 crore Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants Rs 13.5 crore Rs 13.5 crore T Natarajan Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 10.75 crore Rs 5 crore Zeeshan Ansari Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Rs 40 lakh Rs 40 lakh Liam Livingstone Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Rs 13 crore Rs 6 crore Jack Edwards Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Rs 3 crore Rs 3 crore Khaleel Ahmed Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 4.8 crore Rs 4.8 crore Nathan Ellis Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 2 crore Rs 2 crore

Can teams trade players after announcing their retention lists?

Yes. The November 17 retention deadline does not close the trading window. Franchises can continue completing transfers until December 9, a week before the IPL 2027 mini-auction, scheduled for December 16 in Goa.

The window will reopen on December 17 and remain available until 30 days before the start of IPL 2027. Teams can use this period to trade players already under contract, but players bought at the mini-auction cannot be traded during the 2027 season.

How do IPL player trades work?

Franchises can exchange players through a player-for-player trade, with contract values revised where agreed. They can also complete an all-cash trade, under which a team acquires a contracted player without sending another player in return.

The windows give franchises another way to address squad requirements around the auction. For Rajasthan and Lucknow, the latest exchange has already altered both their bowling options and the salaries committed to the coming season.