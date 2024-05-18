RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: All eyes on Bengaluru weather

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Out of reckoning from the IPL 2024 playoffs, Mumbai and Lucknow will look to end their campaign on a winning note today.

Bengaluru's fairytale resurgent run will be up against the might of five-time champions Chennai and the weather gods in an epic do-or-die match to decide the fourth and final team for the IPL playoffs.

Thursday's washout in Hyderabad meant that Sunrisers Hyderabad joined Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals as the three confirmed teams for the playoffs and the race is now for only one spot with two teams in fray -- CSK and RCB.

Boasting of a better net run-rate and more points, defending champions CSK (13 points, NRR 0.528) start favourites at a venue where they have lost to the home side only once in eight matches. RCB has 12 points and a net run-rate of 0.387.

However, what has heightened the drama surrounding the game is the forecast of rain. A washout will take CSK through to the playoffs, while RCB will need to win by at least 18 runs or chase the target with about 11 balls to spare.

The odds are therefore stacked against the home side, which is the most in-form unit in the tournament's final stretch.

IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK Playing 11 prediction

RCB Playing 11 probables: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

[Impact Sub: Vijaykumar Vyshak/Yash Dayal]

CSK Playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mitchell Santner/Richard Gleeson, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.

[Impact Sub: Sameer Rizvi]

RCB vs CSK LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis and Chennai's skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST if rain permits.

