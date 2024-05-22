RR vs RCB Eliminator: Kohli first player to hit 8000 runs in IPL history

Virat Kohli, when he took a single against Sandeep Sharma in the last over of the powerplay during Royal Challengers Benaglauru's match against the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator, became the first player in the IPL history to touch the milestone of 8000 runs.

Kohli, who had amassed 714 runs in the 14 games of the league stages of IPL 2024, is in great touch and batting brilliantly this season, He averages 64 and strikes at 155, which has been a rarity to expect from him in the past seasons.