RR vs RCB Eliminator: Kohli first player to hit 8000 runs in IPL history

Virat Kohli is the only batter who even scored the 7000 runs milestone in Indian Premier League, as Shikhar Dhawan, who is thesecond highest run-scorer in IPL, has 6769 runs in his kitty

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 8:20 PM IST
Virat Kohli, when he took a single against Sandeep Sharma in the last over of the powerplay during Royal Challengers Benaglauru's match against the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator, became the first player in the IPL history to touch the milestone of 8000 runs. 

Kohli, who had amassed 714 runs in the 14 games of the league stages of IPL 2024, is in great touch and batting brilliantly this season, He averages 64 and strikes at 155, which has been a rarity to expect from him in the past seasons. 
The 35-year-old is the only batter to reach even the 7000 runs milestone in IPL as the second highest run-scorer in IPL, Shikhar Dhawan has 6769 runs in his kitty. Kohli is playing his 252nd game in the league. 

Virat Kohli batting & fielding stats in Indian Premier League history
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT
Career 252 38 8000 113 38.83 6059 132.03 8 55 705 272 115
2024 15 4 737 113* 67 473 155.81 1 5 62 38 8
2023 14 2 639 101* 53.25 457 139.82 2 6 65 16 13
2022 16 1 341 73 22.73 294 115.99 0 2 32 8 9
2021 15 1 405 72* 28.92 339 119.46 0 3 43 9 8
2020 15 4 466 90* 42.36 384 121.35 0 3 23 11 3
2019 14 0 464 100 33.14 328 141.46 1 2 46 13 5
2018 14 3 530 92* 48.18 381 139.1 0 4 52 18 8
2017 10 0 308 64 30.8 252 122.22 0 4 23 11 6
2016 16 4 973 113 81.08 640 152.03 4 7 83 38 6
2015 16 5 505 82* 45.9 386 130.82 0 3 35 23 7
2014 14 1 359 73 27.61 294 122.1 0 2 23 16 7
2013 16 2 634 99 45.28 457 138.73 0 6 64 22 7
2012 16 2 364 73* 28 326 111.65 0 2 33 9 7
2011 16 4 557 71 46.41 460 121.08 0 4 55 16 7
2010 16 2 307 58 27.9 212 144.81 0 1 26 12 3
2009 16 2 246 50 22.36 219 112.32 0 1 22 8 9
2008 13 1 165 38 15 157 105.09 0 0 18 4 2

First Published: May 22 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

