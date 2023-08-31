Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK: Manjrekar backs India's top three to win it

Former India cricketer and cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the biggest battle would be fought between India’s top three and the Pakistani pace battery. According to him, if India can conserve wickets initially and the top three apply their test match batting skills, it would become India’s game to lose from there onwards.

"See, fortunately for India, number one, two, and three, when Virat bats at number three, they are three very good test batters. And you might talk about 50 overs being a one-day match and white-ball cricket and all that, but the start of a 50 overs game is not like a T20 match,” Sanjay Manjrekar said in a show on Star Sports.

Saying that Test match skills would be needed to wear down the Pakistani bowlers, Manjrekar further added, “I think there are some serious test cricket skills needed, and then Rohit Sharma got these five centuries in the last World Cup.

I remember him respecting the bowling in the first 10 overs. And these three guys – Gill, Rohit and Virat – who have excellent credentials as defensive test batters, that is the game they'll have to bring. If they don't lose early wickets, then it's just their game."

Pakistan started their Asia Cup campaign in a thumping manner as their skipper Babar Azam scored a big century (151) and their bowlers contributed well to win the tournament opener against Nepal by 238 runs. They have been termed favourites by many including India’s premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

India, on the other hand, remained in a five-day camp in Alur, Karnataka to prepare various strategies ahead of the continental event. The India vs Pakistan clash will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on September 02, 2023.