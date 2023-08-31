Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK: Manjrekar backs India's top three to win it

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has said that if India's top three don't throw their wickets away, it would be their game to lose against Pakistan

Sanjay Manjrekar on India's top order. Photo: Twitter

Sanjay Manjrekar on India's top order. Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former India cricketer and cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the biggest battle would be fought between India’s top three and the Pakistani pace battery. According to him, if India can conserve wickets initially and the top three apply their test match batting skills, it would become India’s game to lose from there onwards. 

"See, fortunately for India, number one, two, and three, when Virat bats at number three, they are three very good test batters. And you might talk about 50 overs being a one-day match and white-ball cricket and all that, but the start of a 50 overs game is not like a T20 match,” Sanjay Manjrekar said in a show on Star Sports.  

Saying that Test match skills would be needed to wear down the Pakistani bowlers, Manjrekar further added, “I think there are some serious test cricket skills needed, and then Rohit Sharma got these five centuries in the last World Cup. 

I remember him respecting the bowling in the first 10 overs. And these three guys – Gill, Rohit and Virat – who have excellent credentials as defensive test batters, that is the game they'll have to bring. If they don't lose early wickets, then it's just their game."

Pakistan started their Asia Cup campaign in a thumping manner as their skipper Babar Azam scored a big century (151) and their bowlers contributed well to win the tournament opener against Nepal by 238 runs. They have been termed favourites by many including India’s premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. 

India, on the other hand, remained in a five-day camp in Alur, Karnataka to prepare various strategies ahead of the continental event. The India vs Pakistan clash will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on September 02, 2023. 

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI reveals India squad; Tilak gets call-up, Chahal dropped

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

India to Pakistan: All you need to know about all 6 teams in Asia Cup 2023

Viacom 18 bags digital, TV rights for BCCI's domestic fixtures for 5 years

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Bumrah makes Indian bowling line-up very strong

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam says big win against Nepal boost for India match

Asia Cup 2023: Ind vs Pak is test of character and personality says Pandya


Topics : Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill India vs Pakistan India cricket team Pakistan cricket team BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon