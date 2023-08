Asia Cup today's match: BAN vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In Asia Cup 2023 today's match, Bangladesh will lock horns with injury-hit Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy today (August 31). A cracker of the game is expected as both the teams are going through structural changes. Bangladesh suffered a major blow just a day before the high-octane clash as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup due to viral fever.

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

Bangladesh Playing 11 probables: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mohammad Naim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka Playing 11 probables: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

Squads



Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2023: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque Bijoy.

Asia Cup 2023, Match 2: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming and telecast



Which teams will play in Asia Cup 2023 today's match?

Bangladesh will lock horns with Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live toss take place in Pallekele as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The BAN vs NEP live toss in Match 2 of Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 2:30 PM IST on August 31.

What is the match timing of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match according to Indian Standard Time?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in Asia Cup will begin at 3:00 PM IST on August 30.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2023. BAN vs SL live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary. Star Sports Hindi HD\/SD will live broadcast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match with Hindin commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match in India for free.