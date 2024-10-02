Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan cricket team's white-ball captain

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan cricket team's white-ball captain

Babar Azam led Pakistan for 43 One Day Internationals out of which he won 26 and lost 15 matches. His T20I record as Pakistan skipper saw him win 48 matches out of the total 85 while the 29-year-old l

Babar Azam

Babar Azam

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan cricket team star batter Babar Azam announced that he has stepped down as the captain of the white-ball team on October 1. The 29-year-old posted a late-night message via his social media platform, informing his fans of his decision.

Babar, who had stepped down as captain earlier after poor performances in last year's ODI World Cup matches, was replaced by pacer Shaheen Afridi at the time. However, Babar was once again made the white-ball captain of the side, which failed to deliver the desired results yet again as his side failed to make it through the group stages of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Babar Azam led Pakistan in 43 One Day Internationals, of which he won 26 and lost 15 matches. His T20I record as Pakistan skipper saw him win 48 matches out of a total of 85, while the 29-year-old lost on 29 occasions.


"Dear Fans, I'm sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month. It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role." Babar wrote.

"Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload. I want to prioritize my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy."By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth.  I'm grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me. Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me. I'm proud of what we've achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player. Thank you for your love and support." he added.

Pakistan will next take on England in a 3-match home Test series starting from October 7.

Also Read

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

CSK fast bowler Tushar Deshpande undergoes ankle surgery in London

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh to give Shakib enough time to decide on retirement: Abdur Razzak

Rohit sharma, rohit

Never played under a more supportive captain than Rohit Sharma: Akash Deep

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma

IND vs BAN T20Is: Jitesh could pip Ishan Kishan for 2nd keeper's slot

Musheer Khan

Cricketer Musheer Khan stable after road accident, set to miss Irani Cup

Topics : Cricket Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon