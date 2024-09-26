Business Standard
IND vs BAN T20Is: Jitesh could pip Ishan Kishan for 2nd keeper's slot

The second and third T20Is will be held in New Delhi and Hyderabad on October 9 and 12 respectively.

Jitesh Sharma could well pip Ishan Kishan for second wicketkeeper's slot in the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20 team which will play three T20Is against the Bangladesh starting October 6 in Gwalior.
The squad is expected to be announced this week.
With Rishabh Pant's focus being 10 Tests this season, Sanju Samson will be India's No 1 glovesman in the shortest format for now with Jitesh from Vidarbha believed to be ahead of Kishan in the race for second keeper's slot.
 
Kishan's selection in Rest of India squad also means that his international comeback could be slightly delayed.
With Test series against New Zealand starting October 16 in Bengaluru, top players like Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested as a part of workload management programme.

Some players could miss out as they will be part of Irani Cup between Rest of India and Mumbai in Lucknow from October 1 to 5.
A lot of players, who played in Zimbabwe in the five-match T20I series in July this year, will get a look-in.
Abhishek Sharma, the hard-hitting Punjab left hander, is set to be back in the mix in absence of Shubman Gill. However, it remains unclear who will partner him at the top of the order if both Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are rested.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain of the Rest of India team, is also in a tight spot as he will likely be busy with the Irani Cup until October 5, leaving little time before the Bangladesh T20Is begin. There is speculation that Jaiswal might play the first match, while Asian Games gold medallist Gaikwad could join the squad for the last two games.
Hardik Pandya is set to return to the national side, along with Shivam Dube.
The likes of Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande and Ravi Bishnoi, all of whom, were part of the Zimbabwe series, are expected to be part of the squad.
Harshit Rana who was in Zimbabwe as back up pacer could also get a chance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

