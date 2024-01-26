Sensex (    %)
                        
Cricket West Indies commit to gender pay equity among all cricketers

India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and England have put steps in place in recent times for pay equity among the genders

Press Trust of India Kingston
Jan 26 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday committed to gender pay equity among its players having signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the West Indies Players Association (WIPA).
The MoU is for the period from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2027 and covers all agreements in respect of player remuneration and updated terms and conditions across the West Indies system.
"The MOU outlines plans to achieve parity in international and regional match fees, international captain's allowances, international team prize money and regional individual prize money for all West Indies cricketers by 1 October 2027," the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) said in a statement.
India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and England have put steps in place in recent times for pay equity among the genders.
Just last year, the ICC announced prize money parity at ICC tournaments for men's and women's teams.
WICB President Kishore Shallow said the announcement was a significant moment in the region and major step for all parties in reaching pay equity in the future.
"This is a historic day for West Indies cricket...we are taking a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and progressive cricket framework. This step reflects our unwavering commitment to gender equality and acknowledges the immense contributions of female players to West Indies cricket," he said.
"In the preceding year, we undertook substantial enhancements to our travel policy, mandating that the West Indies Senior Women's team travel business-class on all extended international flights and are accommodated in single rooms during international assignments.
"This aligns seamlessly with the established policy for West Indies Senior Men's tours. Today, with the signing of this MOU, we take another significant stride in narrowing the gender gap within our cricketing community.

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

