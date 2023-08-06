Unable to chase down 150 in the first T20 international (T20), Hardik Pandya’s men will be up and ready to battle the West Indies in the second match of the series. The second match between Rovman Powell’s side and Team India will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan failed badly for India while Sanju Samson was unfortunate to get run out. Tailk Varma showed maturity in his first game itself. Thus to look for a change in the Indian side in just the second game would be too much to ask. West Indies on the other end would be aiming to continue their winning run albeit with the change in venue from Trinidad to Guyana. India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Playing 11India Playing 11 probableIshan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh KumarWest Indies Playing 11 probableKyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas.IND vs WI LIVE TOSS TIMEThe live toss between India's captain Hardik Pandya and West Indies' skipper Rovman Powell will take place at 7:30 PM IST.West Indies vs India live streaming and live telecast for freeThe live telecast of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be available on Doordarshan (DD) Sports. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs WI 2nd T20I for freeStay tuned for India vs West Indies live score and match updates here