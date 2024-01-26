IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: All eyes on Jaiswal century today
India vs England 1st Test Day 2 live score updates: India will resume from the overnight score of 119-1 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (76 off 70 balls) and Shubman Gill (14 off 43 balls) at the crease
England 1st innings scorecard
|England 1st Inning 246-10 (64.3 ov) CRR:3.81
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c M Siraj b R Ashwin
|20
|40
|3
|0
|50
|Ben Duckett
|lbw b R Ashwin
|35
|39
|7
|0
|89.74
|Ollie Pope
|c R Sharma b R Jadeja
|1
|11
|0
|0
|9.09
|Joe Root
|c J Bumrah b R Jadeja
|29
|60
|1
|0
|48.33
|Jonny Bairstow
|b AR Patel
|37
|58
|5
|0
|63.79
|Ben Stokes (C)
|b J Bumrah
|70
|88
|6
|3
|79.55
|Ben Foakes (WK)
|c KS Bharat b AR Patel
|4
|24
|0
|0
|16.67
|Rehan Ahmed
|c KS Bharat b J Bumrah
|13
|18
|1
|0
|72.22
|Tom Hartley
|b R Jadeja
|23
|24
|2
|1
|95.83
|Mark Wood
|b R Ashwin
|11
|24
|2
|0
|45.83
|Jack Leach
|Not out
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|3 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 2, p 0)
|Total
|246 (10 wkts, 64.3 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|8.3
|1
|28
|2
|0
|3.29
|Mohammed Siraj
|4
|0
|28
|0
|1
|7
|Ravindra Jadeja
|18
|4
|88
|3
|1
|4.89
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|21
|1
|68
|3
|0
|3.24
|Axar Patel
|13
|1
|33
|2
|0
|2.54
Axar Patel relives Bairstow's wicket
We enjoyed the way Yashasvi was batting: Axar Patel
The best part of Yashasvi Jaiswal's entertaining unbeaten 76 was the manner in which he completely unsettled England's troika of spinners, India's left-arm slow bowler Axar Patel reckoned after opening day's play in the first Test.
Riding on Jaiswal's 70-ball blitz, India closed the opening day at 119 for 1 while replying to England's first innings total of 246 all out.
"We enjoyed the way Yashasvi was batting and he took on the spinners from the very first over. It was very good to unsettle them early," said Axar in the post-day press conference.
Jaiswal hammered debutant England left-arm spinner Tom Hartely for two sixes in the second over of India's first innings to impose himself on the match.
However, Axar himself played a not insignificant role in India's charge on the day, plucking the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes.
The 30-year-old said he was just trying to complement senior partners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.
"I have learned a lot from seniors Ash and Jaddu bhai. I was trying to control the game from my end as they were bowling in partnership. They were taking wickets, so, I was not thinking about taking wickets," he said.
How India could be at driver's seat, reveals Ashwin
Ashwin reveals why ball not turned in first session on Day 1 and how India could be at driver's seat
"It was pretty interesting in the first session, maybe there was a bit of moisture. Because of the early moisture, there was enough speed. Then it slowed down. Not enough speed to carry through to the slips," Ashwin said.
"240 was a very very good competitive total. Thought 30-40 runs more than what we would have liked. Someone making a hundred tomorrow will put us in the driver's seat.
Jaiswal has taken to Test cricket like a fish to water: Ashwin
Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is in awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting in only his fifth Test, saying the youngster has not put a foot wrong in his 76-run knock against England and has taken to the five-day format "like a fish to water".
Jaiswal remained unbeaten after playing 70 balls, hitting nine boundaries and three sixes on the opening day of the first Test. Along with skipper Rohit Sharma (24), he shared 80 runs for the opening stand to take India to 119 for one in their first innings in reply to England's 246.
"Yashaswi has not put a foot wrong, he has taken to Test cricket like a fish to water," the senior spinner added.
Here's what happened on Day 1 of India vs England 1st Test in Hyderabad
After spinners put England batters through a harsh scrutiny, Yashasvi Jaiswal rolled out his own version of Bazball' en route to a crushing fifty as India posted 119 for one to take the upper hand on day one of the opening Test here on Thursday.
At close, Jaiswal (76 batting, 70 balls, 9x4, 3x6) and Shubman Gill (14 batting) were at the crease and the hosts are 127 runs in arrears of England's anaemic first innings total of 246, which was built around skipper Ben Stokes' hardheaded 88-ball 70.
Around Stokes, England batsmen crumbled as the spin troika of Ravichandran Ashwin (3/68), Ravindra Jadeja (3/88) and Axar Patel (2/33) rudely nudged them back to reality of batting on an Indian pitch that offers barrowful of turn and grip even from day one.
But when the Indian openers came out bat the RGI Stadium, pitch appeared to have lost its bite and the England tweakers looked like a defanged lot.
Jaiswal wrapped himself with the leader's cape despite the presence of his captain Rohit Sharma (24, 27 balls) at the other end, tearing into England bowlers with gusto.
The gap between runs and balls could give the left-hander's innings a hue of carelessness but it was anything but that.
Jaiswal started his and the team's innings with a clipped boundary to square leg off pacer Mark Wood, but that was just the appetizer as the left-hander offered a harsh welcome to Tom Hartley to international cricket.
The 22-year-old smashed the England left-arm spinner for two sixes in his first over, one over long-on and the other in front of the square.
His twinkling feet and fast hands made it tough for the England spinners to settle into a rhythm against him.
Jaiswal and Rohit added 80 runs in just 12.1 overs to give their side a wonderful launching pad.
It came to an end when Rohit gave a catch to Stokes off left-arm spinner Jack Leach while trying to clear him over the long-on.
But for the rest of the innings, it was a futile toil for the English bowlers as this could be the beginning of a long and tiring tour for them.
To make it even more exasperating for them, they have already exhausted all the three reviews for this innings as well.
However, the whole atmosphere was different when the Indian spinners were operating the ball bounced, turned and gripped to leave the English batters an edgy group except a few small passages.
One of them came in the post-lunch session when Joe Root (29, 60 balls) and Jonny Bairstow (37, 58 balls) added 61 runs for the fourth-wicket as England attempted to stay above the fast-rising water.
Root and Bairstow, generally, relied on sweep and the reverse avatar of that shot occasionally to gather runs. However, Root was culpable of being too premeditative and it eventually led to his downfall.
Jadeja hit a fuller length which resulted in a top-edge off Root's bat that flew to short fine leg where Jasprit Bumrah did not have to strain himself much to complete the catch.
Bairstow too did not last long as Axar delivered a peach from wide of the crease to take out the batter's off-stump.
Ben Foakes has this reputation of being a fine player of spin but on this day only struggle was visible as he departed with a 24-ball four, offering a simple catch to stumper KS Bharat off Axar as England lost five wickets in that session for 107 runs.
It was left to captain Stokes, who employed conventional and non- conventional sweeps to counter spin, to wage a lonely battle in the company of tailenders and even looked solid during his stay in the middle.
But then on dire occasions like the one England encountered here, even a lion-hearted warrior like Stokes could only a
India vs England 1st Test Day 2 live updates
First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 7:56 AM IST