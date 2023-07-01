It is the end of the road for West Indies as Scotland beats them comprehensively in their first-ever game of super six stage of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Harare, Zimbabwe. Before the start of the super six, West Indies needed to win all their games and hope for some results to fall in their favour.However, their abysmal showing continued. After losing to Zimbabwe and Netherlands at the group stage, they lost to Scotland too. Clueless innings of the West IndiesHaving lost the toss and having to bat first, the West Indies innings went nowhere whatsoever. Disturbed by the swing, they chopped and changed the batting order and were then clueless about what to do. After the first wicket of Johnson Charles was lost at merely nine runs, it went from bad to worse. The team had already lost four of their wickets at a score of 30 and six at 81. It was the calming effect of Holder that guided the side past 150 along with Romario Shepherd. But once Shephered was gone, Holder followed suit. The team was eventually all-out for 181. McMullen and Cross lay the foundation for the chaseChasing a small total could turn out to be tricky sometimes, especially when you lose a wicket off the first ball. But the Scots avoided it even after they lost Christopher McBride to the very first ball of Holder. Matthew Cross and Brandon McMullen added 125 for the second wicket and doused all hopes, of the West Indies to make a comeback in the game. There was a dropped catch early on when McMullen hit an on-drive, which went to short mid-wicket and then through the hands of the man placed there. It was off the bowling of Akeal Hosein. Apart from that, the Scottish players gave no chance at all. Finishing touch from skipper Richie BerringtonAfter the 125-run stand for the second wicket was broken by Shepherd, the Scots did not lose composure at all. Cross remained there till the very end and skipper Richie Berrington put in the finishing touches after the fall of George Munsey. The target was chased down with 39 balls to spare. Courtesy of this win, Scotland has increased their chances of World Cup qualification as the next two teams that they will face are Netherlands and Zimbabwe, which are at par in terms of skills with the Scots. In their next game, Scotland will face hosts Zimbabwe which could be a make-or-break game for the hosts as well as the Scots.