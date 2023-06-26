Zimbabwe beat West Indies in their last game at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, to virtually secure the top position in Group A. The group comprises the Netherlands, Nepal and the USA alongside hosts Zimbabwe and Windies. Now in their last group game, Zimbabwe would be chasing not only a win against the USA but also a unique record. If they win this game, they would not only finish at the top of their group but carry over the four points to the super six stages. This win will be their fourth on the trot in this tournament. Overall, it would be their longest winning run in the 21st century in the ODI format. The most number of consecutive wins earned by Zimbabwe stands at seven, which they achieved in 1999 when they beat Kenya, Bangladesh and India during the Meril International Tournament and the ICC World Cup 1999. It stretched from 19 March 1999 to 19 May 1999. Right now, they have five consecutive wins in their kitty courtesy of winning the last two games against the Netherlands in a three match series perior to the World Cup Qualifier and three wins in this tournament. The USA on the other hand, would be looking to get a complimentary victory before they end their campaign. They would not be part of the super six stage anymore and their World Cup dream is already over. Apart from the streak, Zimbabwe would also have to take care of their wicketkeeper role as Clive Madande was injured while batting and did not take the field in the match against West Indies. In his place, the team could try and play Brad Evans as the all-round option with Joylord Gumbie acting as the wicketkeeper. ZIM vs USA, CWC Qualifier 2023: DetailsMatch No.- 17Date- 26 June 2023Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local TimeVenue- Harare Sports Club, HarareSeries- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star SportsZimbabwe probable playing 11Joylord Gumbie (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani/Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing MuzarabaniUSA probable playing 11Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones (c), Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh NetravalkarZimbabwe vs USA CWC Qualifier, Pitch ReportThe pitch at the Harare Sports Club has gotten better with every passing game and run-scoring should not be a problem until and unless rash shots are played by the batters, as was the case in Zimbabwe vs West Indies tie. What about the second game?In the second game, West Indies, who faced a shock defeat against the hosts in their last game, would look to regain momentum before entering the super six stage. A victory against the Dutch side would take them to six points from four games and allow them to make it to the final by winning all three super six matches. The same is the scenario for the Netherlands who are through to the super six but need a win against the West Indies to increase their chances of qualifying for the 2023 ODI World Cup easier. Both the teams have two wins in three games.WI vs NED, CWC Qualifier 2023: DetailsMatch No.- 18Date- 26 June 2023Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local TimeVenue- Takashinga Sports Club, HarareSeries- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star SportsWest Indies probable playing 11Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal HoseinNetherlands probable playing 11Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Ryan KleinWest Indies vs Netherlands, CWC Qualifier pitch reportThe pitch at the Takashinga Sports Club ground is one of the finest in Harare. Run scoring is never an issue at this venue and as a result, it gets high-scoring matches. None of these two teams have lost a game at Takashinga and they would look to continue the record. Harare Weather ForecastIt will be bright and sunny throughout the day in Harare as the temperature will increase from 14 Degrees Celcius at 09:00 am local time to 22 degrees celcius at about 03:00 pm and then decrease back to 19 degrees celcius by 05:00 pm. There are no chances of rain at all.