Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Pant set to return to bat despite foot injury at Old Trafford

ENG vs IND: Pant set to return to bat despite foot injury at Old Trafford

On Day 5, India currently stands at 287/4, still trailing England by 24 runs after Shubman Gill's stellar fourth century of the series was cut short before lunch

Pant arrives at Old Traffords on crutches

Pant arrives at Old Traffords on crutches

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the England vs India 4th Test balanced on a knife-edge at Old Trafford, the spotlight has turned to Rishabh Pant, who, despite a painful foot fracture, arrived at Old Trafford in Manchester on crutches and will be ready to bat should the situation demand. As the final day ticks on, India are battling to avoid defeat—Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are at the crease as England close in, and every run and wicket is crucial in India's quest to keep the series alive.
 
On Day 5, India currently stand at 287/4, still trailing England by 24 runs after Shubman Gill's stellar fourth century of the series was cut short before lunch. With the lower order exposed and the 2025 Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy hanging in the balance, India’s chances rest heavily on the remaining wickets, while England sense a historic series win at home. The Indian camp remains anxious, knowing Pant’s potential appearance could be the decisive factor amid mounting pressure and injury. 
 

Pant’s gutsy fifty in the first innings

Pant’s fighting spirit was already on display in the first innings. Forced to retire hurt on 37 after being struck on the foot by a Chris Woakes yorker, the left-hander remarkably returned to bat when India lost their sixth wicket. Limping to the crease—and with all of Old Trafford giving him a standing ovation—Pant braved searing pain to add crucial runs, pushing India past the 320 mark under immense pressure from the English pace attack. His innings, ultimately worth 54 runs, injected belief into the Indian dressing room and showcased his resilience against the odds.

More From This Section

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma to captain South Zone in the 2025 Edition of Duleep Trophy

Tim David

Green, Inglis star as Australia seal 4-0 T20 series lead vs West Indies

Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar hints Gambhir, not Gill, had final say in Kuldeep's exclusion

Shubman Gill Test cricket

Gill surpasses Virat Kohli for most Test runs as captain against England

Joe Root

Those things should look after themselves: Root on chasing Tendulkar's feat

Topics : Rishabh Pant India vs England ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket India cricket team England cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

TCS LayoffStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon