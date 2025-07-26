Gill surpasses Virat Kohli for most Test runs as captain against England

Shubman Gill Test cricket
Team India Test skipper Shubman Gill has surpassed former captain Virat Kohli for scoring the most runs as captain against England in red ball series. Gill got the record in his bag when scored 37 runs during India's 2nd innings in the 4th Test against England in Manchester.
Kohli, who held the record with 655 runs against England in Tests, has now been overtaken by India's newly appointed skipper as he battles on England pacers to help India cut down England's massive 311-run lead on the day. Check ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
Gill in a good run of form
|
Most runs as captain for India in Test series vs ENG
|
Captain
|
Runs
|
Series
|
Shubman Gill
|
664*
|
2025 (in England)
|
Virat Kohli
|
655
|
2016-17 (in India)
|
Virat Kohli
|
593
|
2018 (in England)
|
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
|
569
|
1967 (in England)
|
Rahul Dravid
|
461
|
2007 (in England)
Gill has had a good series this time in England if individual accolades are considered but hasn't been able turn the results in his favour during his first Test series as captain of the side.
Gill is the top run getter in this series for now with a hundred and a double hundred under his belt this year as well.
|
Most runs in ENG vs IND Test series (2025)
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Inns
|
Runs
|
Avg
|
Sr
|
4s
|
6s
|
1
|
Shubman Gill
|
4
|
8
|
664
|
94.86
|
72.17
|
74
|
12
|
2
|
Rishabh Pant
|
4
|
7
|
479
|
68.43
|
77.63
|
46
|
15
|
3
|
KL Rahul
|
4
|
8
|
441
|
63
|
52.88
|
57
|
-
|
4
|
Jamie Smith
|
4
|
7
|
424
|
84.8
|
84.46
|
45
|
11
|
5
|
Joe Root
|
4
|
7
|
403
|
67.17
|
53.95
|
22
|
-
|
6
|
Ben Duckett
|
4
|
7
|
365
|
52.14
|
83.72
|
39
|
1
|
7
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
4
|
7
|
347
|
86.75
|
52.42
|
31
|
5
|
8
|
Harry Brook
|
4
|
7
|
317
|
45.29
|
73.89
|
37
|
4
|
9
|
Ben Stokes
|
4
|
7
|
304
|
43.43
|
52.32
|
20
|
-
|
10
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
4
|
8
|
291
|
36.38
|
68.47
|
39
|
1
