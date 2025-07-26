Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gill surpasses Virat Kohli for most Test runs as captain against England

Kohli, who held the record with 655 runs against England in Tests, has now been overtaken by India's newly appointed skipper as he battles on England pacers to help India cut down England's lead.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Team India Test skipper Shubman Gill has surpassed former captain Virat Kohli for scoring the most runs as captain against England in red ball series. Gill got the record in his bag when scored 37 runs during India's 2nd innings in the 4th Test against England in Manchester.  Kohli, who held the record with 655 runs against England in Tests, has now been overtaken by India's newly appointed skipper as he battles on England pacers to help India cut down England's massive 311-run lead on the day.  Check ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here 
Most runs as captain for India in Test series vs ENG
Captain Runs Series
Shubman Gill 664* 2025 (in England)
Virat Kohli 655 2016-17 (in India)
Virat Kohli 593 2018 (in England)
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi 569 1967 (in England)
Rahul Dravid 461 2007 (in England)
  Gill in a good run of form    Gill has had a good series this time in England if individual accolades are considered but hasn't been able turn the results in his favour during his first Test series as captain of the side.  Gill is the top run getter in this series for now with a hundred and a double hundred under his belt this year as well. 
Most runs in ENG vs IND Test series (2025)
Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Shubman Gill 4 8 664 94.86 72.17 74 12
2 Rishabh Pant 4 7 479 68.43 77.63 46 15
3 KL Rahul 4 8 441 63 52.88 57 -
4 Jamie Smith 4 7 424 84.8 84.46 45 11
5 Joe Root 4 7 403 67.17 53.95 22 -
6 Ben Duckett 4 7 365 52.14 83.72 39 1
7 Ravindra Jadeja 4 7 347 86.75 52.42 31 5
8 Harry Brook 4 7 317 45.29 73.89 37 4
9 Ben Stokes 4 7 304 43.43 52.32 20 -
10 Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 8 291 36.38 68.47 39 1
 

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

