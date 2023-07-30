England pacer Stuart Broad announced his retirement on Saturday after Day 3 of England vs Australia's 5th Ashes Test at The Oval in retirement. 37-year-old Broad will hang up his boots from all forms of cricket after the completion of the 5th Ashes Test.While speaking to Skysports, Broad shocked the cricketing world with his sudden announcement of his retirement plan. “Tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have,” Broad told Sky Sports after Stumps on day three of England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test. Stuart, it's been an honour We wish you all the best in whatever you decide to do next #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ezB9OBWObt— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 29, 2023England was 389-9 in its second innings at the end of the third day in the fifth and final test with Anderson (8) and Broad (2) at the crease following key contributions from openers Zac Crawley (73) and Ben Duckett (42), Ben Stokes (42) and Jonny Bairstow (78).Broad, second highest-wicket taker for England, also told Sky Sports this would be his last test, saying "I knew I wanted to leave the game loving cricket ... I wanted to walk away playing with a group of players I love to bits.