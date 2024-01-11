Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid! India's head coach turns 51 today

Today is the 51st birthday of India's most celebrated cricketer, Rahul Dravid . Rahul Dravid was the perfect combination of class, composure and technique. He has defined the era of international cricket.

He began his international cricket career playing against Sri Lanka in 1996. Dravid career expanded to 500 international matches, including 164 tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I. He scored over 24,000 runs in his career and became a prominent face of the Indian cricket team.

Many of his fans renowned him as 'The Wall' because of his resilience and batting technique, which made Dravid a formidable opponent for any bowler.

The world witnesses the class of 'The Wall' for the first time during an iconic test match played at the Lord's against England. The inning took 267 deliveries for the English bowlers to break it. However, even after playing this iconic inning, the right-hand batter looks disappointed as he misses his maiden century by 5 runs. Later, he established himself as India's "Mr Dependable," and scored over 48 international centuries.

Dravid post-retirement

Dravid said goodbye to international cricket in March 2012 and continued to serve the sport in various capacities. He is currently serving as head coach of the Indian cricket team and playing a crucial role in nurturing the young talent of India. He also mentored junior Indian sides like India U-19 and India A.

Apart from coaching, Dravid served as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where he played a pivotal role in shaping the future of Indian cricket. His dedication and commitment towards Indian cricket are immeasurable, developing immense respect and admiration.

As Rahul Dravid turns 51 today, BCCI took X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish happy birthday. They showed the remarkable stats of his career.

