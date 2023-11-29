BCCI extends head coach Dravid and his support staff's contract for India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended the contract of head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff of Team India on Wednesday (November 29).

In a press statement, BCCI said that the board had a productive discussion with Dravid after his contract ended following ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

"The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Mr. Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure," BCCI said in the statement.

"The Board acknowledges Dravid's instrumental role in moulding the Indian Team and commends his exceptional professionalism. The Board also appreciates VVS Laxman's exemplary roles as Head of NCA and the stand-in Head Coach. Like their legendary on-field partnerships, Dravid and Laxman have worked closely to drive Indian Cricket forward."

