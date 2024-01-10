IND vs ENG Tests: What did Swann advice England to win series in India?

Graeme Swann is one of the two spinners alongside Monty Panesar who ran riot on Indian pitches and won England the famous 2011-12 Test series, their last in Test cricket on Indian soil. Currently in India with the England Lions, Swann, on Wednesday, January 6, said that only belief in their (England players) talents could help England beat India as they are not behind their Indian counterparts so far as talent is concerned.

Speaking in the Skysports podcast alongside former England cricketers Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, Swann said that he realised the importance of confidence while bowling to Rahul Dravid, the current Indian coach on that famous 2011-12 tour. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Swann said, “Dravid would make me look like an 11-year-old imposter when I bowled to him in the County cricket. He was always miles ahead of me. But when I got Gautam Gambhir on the third delivery in the Chennai Test, it was the pressure that I saw in his eyes and a simple off-spinner got him, not some out-of-the-world delivery. That I realised that the key to Test cricket is to think you are the best and all others are dancing to your tunes.”

Swann’s Advice to England Team in India

Nasser asked Swann, “What would be your final words to the XI that took the field in India?”

The man with 255 Test wickets in only 60 Tests replied, “The easiest thing in India is to be intimidated. By how good you think the Indians are and how big the game is there because it is enormous, let’s face it.”

“These guys are in no way near as far behind as their Indian counterparts talent-wise. I would try and ram that home that if they truly believe they are good enough to beat these Indian players, they can do it,” Swann added further.

Which Kind of Bowlers Would be Successful in India?

Speaking about what sort of bowlers are likely to be successful on Indian pitches, Swann said it would be the likes of Shob Bashir (off-spinner) and Tom Hartley (Left-Arm orthodox) who have big arms and bigger fingers to give the ball a great flight, could be successful in India. He gave the example of Indian bowler Axar Patel as well.

“We need big bowlers who are going to be effective on the pitches in India. Hartley and Shoaib Bashir are very tall bowlers. Hartley is six feet four and Bashir has longer fingers than Monty Panesar. They are fairly consistent as well and can be a handful,” Swann said.



Swann took 20 wickets in 4 Tests on that tour while Panesar took 17 wickets.