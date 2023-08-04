After many speculations, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) confirmed on Friday (August 4) the appointment of former Zimbabwe skipper as franchisee's new head coach ahead of 17th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). With this the Bangalore-based franchise also revealed its decision of not renewing the contract of Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and Head Coach Sanjay Bangar as part of the internal review that the team has concluded post the end of previous season (IPL 2023)With the appointment of Flower of head coach, there have been some speculations that the Bangalore-based franchise might bring AB de Villiers to the coaching set-up as well, according to a cricbuzz report. Notably, before the start of IPL 2023, de Villers hinted that he might come back to RCB set-up in some capacity in future. ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Will Pakistan's Mohd Amir play in World's richest cricket league?Andy Flower's coaching recordFlower's coaching commitment with Lucknow Super Giants ended in 2023 after the end of his two-year tenure. In the past, he was also associated with IPL team Punjab Kings. Flower became a renowned coach after his successes with England's cricket team.He has also worked closely with many T20 franchises around the world. T20 leagueFranchiseYearCaribbean Premier League (CPL)Lucia Zouks2020Pakistan Super League (PSL)Multan Sultans2021ILT20Gulf Giants2023In the recently concluded Ashes series 2023, Flower also worked as a consultant with the Australia cricket team.