Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints lower start; global markets mixed; gold, silver hit new high
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, January 14, 2026: At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower, down 54 points at 25,737
Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are set for a weak start on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues. At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower by 54 points at 25,737.
On Wall Street, major indices ended lower overnight, led by a slide in financial stocks. The decline followed a warning from JPMorgan that President Donald Trump’s proposed cap on credit rates could negatively impact the economy.
Concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence also weighed on sentiment as President Trump continued his criticism of Chair Jerome Powell, amid an ongoing Justice Department criminal investigation into the Fed leader.
At the close, the S&P 500 fell 0.19 per cent, the Dow dropped 0.8 per cent, and the Nasdaq eased 0.1 per cent.
Asian markets showed a mixed trend in early trade. Mainland China’s CSI 300 rose 0.64 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.34 per cent, while South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.34 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.36 per cent to hit record highs, fueled by expectations that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may call for a snap election in February.
Additionally, escalating geopolitical tensions pushed oil prices higher and drove gold to record peaks. Oil prices surged over 2 per cent on Tuesday as the potential for disruptions to Iranian crude exports outweighed the possibility of higher supply from Venezuela. Brent futures jumped 2.5 per cent to settle at $65.47.
Spot gold steadied at $4,591.49 per ounce as of 01:31 PM ET (1831 GMT), following a record high of $4,634.33 earlier in the session. US gold futures for February settled 0.3 per cent lower at $4,599.10.
On the macro front, investors are awaiting the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for October. Domestically, the focus will be on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation and manufacturing data to be released today.
Q3 results today
Infosys, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC, Union Bank of India, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Aditya Birla Money, Den Networks, HDB Financial Services, Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Network 18 Media & Investments, Plastiblends India, Indosolar, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are scheduled to report their earnings today. Markets will also react to results from ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, and others, which were released on Tuesday.
IPOs today
In the mainboard segment, the Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment is expected to be finalised today. On the SME front, the Armour Security India IPO will open for subscription, while Avana Electrosystems IPO will close. Shares of Yajur Fibres and Victory Electric Vehicles International are slated to list today.
8:22 AM
India and US held talks on trade and critical minerals, says Jaishankar
India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday he held talks on trade, critical minerals and energy with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"Just concluded a good conversation with Secretary Rubio. Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence and energy," he said in a post on social media platform X. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Trump says US 'in trouble' if Supreme Court overturns his tariff policy
US President Donald Trump has warned that it would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay back the money the US has collected from his sweeping tariffs if the Supreme Court rules he doesn't have the unilateral ability to impose many of them. READ MORE
8:12 AM
India may face fallout from US 25% tariff on Iran trade partners
The United States (US) will impose a 25 per cent tariff on any country doing business with Iran, "effective immediately", in response to anti-regime protests in the West Asian nation, American President Donald Trump has announced.
“Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25 per cent on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive…,” said Trump in a post on Truth Social. An executive order from the White House detailing implementation was still awaited. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Trump says inflation data gives Fed room to cut interest rates soon
US President Donald Trump welcomed December inflation figures released on Tuesday, saying they supported his push for Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates.
The closely watched core CPI year-on-year figure came in at 2.6 per cent , less than the 2.7 per cent markets had expected. The overall annual inflation rate was 2.7 per cent , matching November's gain. READ MORE
8:07 AM
US FDA asks drugmakers to drop suicide warnings on weight-loss drugs
The US health regulator on Tuesday asked drugmakers to remove label warnings about a potential risk of suicidal thoughts from widely used GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, including Novo Nordisk's, opens new tab Wegovy and Eli Lilly's, opens new tab Zepbound. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Strong domestic growth will attract foreign investments: RBI Governor
Strong domestic growth will continue to draw foreign investment into the Indian economy, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Tuesday. He said this was reflected in recent free trade agreements and investment commitments by large technology companies. READ MORE
8:06 AM
India slips to third among Russian oil buyers as US sanctions hit flows
India slipped to third place among buyers of Russian fossil fuels in December 2025, with Türkiye overtaking the country to become the second-largest purchaser, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), a European research organisation. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Strong order book, investment outlook likely to support defence stocks
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has recently approved procurement proposals worth ₹79,000 crore across three services and it has cleared AoN (Acceptance of Necessity) of ₹3.3 trillion in financial year 2026 (FY26). This is part of the indigenisation policy and provides strong multi-year order visibility for defence players. READ MORE
8:04 AM
World Bank upgrades India's economic growth forecast to 6.5% for FY27
The World Bank on Tuesday upgraded its FY27 growth forecast for India to 6.5 per cent from 6.3 per cent projected in October last year on the back of firmer domestic demand and export performance, which has proved more resilient than earlier expected. READ MORE
8:02 AM
US market update
On Wall Street, major indices ended lower overnight. At the close, the S&P 500 fell 0.19 per cent, the Dow dropped 0.8 per cent, and the Nasdaq eased 0.1 per cent.
8:02 AM
Asian markets today
Asian markets showed a mixed trend in early trade.
- Mainland China’s CSI 300 rose 0.64 per cent
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.34 per cent
- South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.34 per cent
- Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.36 per cent to hit record highs
7:38 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 7:55 AM IST