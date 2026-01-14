Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints lower start; global markets mixed; gold, silver hit new high

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, January 14, 2026: Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are set for a weak start on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues. At 7:30 AM, Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are set for a weak start on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues. At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower by 54 points at 25,737.

On Wall Street, major indices ended lower overnight, led by a slide in financial stocks. The decline followed a warning from JPMorgan that President Donald Trump’s proposed cap on credit rates could negatively impact the economy.

Concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence also weighed on sentiment as President Trump continued his criticism of Chair Jerome Powell, amid an ongoing Justice Department criminal investigation into the Fed leader.

At the close, the S&P 500 fell 0.19 per cent, the Dow dropped 0.8 per cent, and the Nasdaq eased 0.1 per cent.

Asian markets showed a mixed trend in early trade. Mainland China’s CSI 300 rose 0.64 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.34 per cent, while South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.34 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.36 per cent to hit record highs, fueled by expectations that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may call for a snap election in February.

Additionally, escalating geopolitical tensions pushed oil prices higher and drove gold to record peaks. Oil prices surged over 2 per cent on Tuesday as the potential for disruptions to Iranian crude exports outweighed the possibility of higher supply from Venezuela. Brent futures jumped 2.5 per cent to settle at $65.47.

Spot gold steadied at $4,591.49 per ounce as of 01:31 PM ET (1831 GMT), following a record high of $4,634.33 earlier in the session. US gold futures for February settled 0.3 per cent lower at $4,599.10.

On the macro front, investors are awaiting the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for October. Domestically, the focus will be on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation and manufacturing data to be released today.

Q3 results today

Infosys, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC, Union Bank of India, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Aditya Birla Money, Den Networks, HDB Financial Services, Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Network 18 Media & Investments, Plastiblends India, Indosolar, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are scheduled to report their earnings today. Markets will also react to results from ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, and others, which were released on Tuesday.

IPOs today