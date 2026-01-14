Happy Makar Sankranti 2026 wishes, messages and greetings to share

Happy Makar Sankranti wishes: Makar Sankranti, one of India’s most cherished harvest festivals, symbolises the Sun’s northward shift as it enters Capricorn (Makara). Observed across the country with prayers, kite-flying, feasts and community gatherings, the festival represents new beginnings, gratitude and the end of harsh winter days. This year, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Deeply rooted in the Hindu calendar, it is considered the most auspicious of the 12 Sankrantis. Devotees take part in sacred rituals such as holy dips, charity, and special prayers to Surya, the Sun God, seeking prosperity, longevity and spiritual upliftment. The season’s warmth is also reflected in the exchange of sweets made of til and gur, symbolising unity and goodwill.

ALSO READ: Makar Sankranti 2026 date: Is it on January 14 or January 15? Know more Below are heartfelt wishes and greetings you can share with friends, family and colleagues to celebrate the essence of the festival.

Happy Makar Sankranti wishes and greetings

I’m sending you Makar Sankranti’s wonderful blessings! May this festival bring you the joy, happiness and success you truly deserve.

May your life be as colourful as the kites gliding across the sky. Have a bright and joyful Makar Sankranti!

This Makar Sankranti, may your days be filled with positive energy, good health and a harvest of happiness.

On this auspicious occasion, wishing you peace, prosperity and abundant joy.

May passion, happiness and success find their way to you. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Wishing you good health, wealth and peace on this sacred festival of the Sun.

Warm wishes for a blessed Makar Sankranti filled with wellness and prosperity.

May the Sun’s divine rays guide you towards growth and achievement.

Sending heartfelt wishes for a Makar Sankranti filled with fresh hope and abundant blessings for you and your family.

Let’s celebrate this festival with gratitude for all the goodness in our lives. Wishing you a blessed and joy-filled Sankranti!

May the rising Sun on Makar Sankranti illuminate your life with prosperity and happiness.

Celebrate the season of goodness—worship Surya, fly kites and enjoy the festive spirit. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May you soar high just like the colourful kites this season. Warm greetings on Makar Sankranti!

May this festival burn away sadness and fill your life with warmth, joy and love.

Wishing you sweet surprises and joyful moments this Makar Sankranti!

May the Sun God bless you with peace, prosperity and lasting happiness.

Wishing you and your family a season of abundance and a harvest of joy.

May happiness surround you today and always. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May this day of new beginnings paint your life with vibrant colours and positivity.

May Surya ji’s blessings wash away negativity and bring peace to your home.

Here’s wishing you everything you hope and pray for this Makar Sankranti.

May every spark of the festival fill your heart with positivity and warmth.

May this Sankranti bring good health, inner strength and prosperity to you and your family.

Warm wishes on the first festival of the year—may your Makar Sankranti be healthy, fruitful and joyful.

Sending festive warmth, the sweetness of til-gur and high spirits to you and your loved ones.

May til-gur’s sweetness fill your life with love and peace. Happy Makar Sankranti 2026!

Wishing you success, abundance and prosperity as we celebrate the harvest season.

Sending warm Sankranti wishes from my family to yours—here’s to new beginnings!

May the bright sunshine sprinkle joy, smiles and positive energy around you.

May the northward journey of the Sun inspire strength and optimism in your life.

Wishing you endless joy, cherished memories and festive celebrations this Makar Sankranti.

May your life be filled with colours, laughter and festive cheer.

Warm wishes for a happy home and a happy heart on this auspicious day.

Celebrate the festival of kites with joy and enthusiasm—may it bring unforgettable moments.

Sending heartfelt wishes for prosperity, joy and the fulfilment of all your dreams.

May this Makar Sankranti open the door to new opportunities and bright possibilities.

May the divine blessings of Surya bring light and happiness to your life.

Let’s celebrate nature’s abundance and the joy of harvest with gratitude.

As the Sun moves into Makara, may your life shine brighter with every passing day.

Look at the brighter side of life—the Sun is smiling for you and the season is singing for you.