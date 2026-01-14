Stocks to Watch today, Jan 14: Infosys, ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, IOB

Stocks to watch today, Wednesday, January 14, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices are expected to witness a negative start on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, amid renewed concerns about potential US tariffs on countries trading with Iran.

India’s retail inflation rose to 1.33 per cent in December 2025 on a year-on-year basis, up from 0.71 per cent in November 2025.

At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 25,759.5 points, up 18 points or 0.07 per cent.

Asian markets were trading higher as Japanese indexes touched record highs on Wednesday amid expectations that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi could call a snap election, potentially as early as February. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.37 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI index was up 0.38 per cent.

US equities settled lower on Tuesday, as investors sold shares of JPMorgan despite the bank reporting better-than-expected results, while markets grappled with volatility sparked by a series of proposals from former President Donald Trump over the past few days. Overnight, the S&P 500 index fell 0.19 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.1 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8 per cent.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, January 14, 2026:

Q3 results today

Infosys, ICICI Prudential Asset Management, Union Bank of India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Indian Overseas Bank, HDB Financial Services, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Waaree Renewable Energies, Network18 Media, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, and Aditya Birla Money, among others, will announce their December quarter earnings today.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The company The company reported a 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹658.8 crore for the December quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q3FY26), compared with ₹724.4 crore in the year-ago period. Total income for the quarter rose 12.4 per cent to ₹6,610.2 crore from ₹5,882.8 crore a year ago. Net premium earned increased 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,685.3 crore, as against ₹5,045.2 crore in Q3FY25.

Tata Elxsi: The Tata Group company reported a sharp The Tata Group company reported a sharp 45.3 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit to ₹108.9 crore for the Q3FY26 , compared to ₹199 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose marginally by 1.5 per cent to ₹953.5 crore, as against ₹939.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company also reported an exceptional loss of ₹95.7 crore during the quarter.

Just Dial: The company posted a net profit of ₹117.9 crore, down 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹131.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue during the quarter increased 6.4 per cent to ₹305.7 crore from ₹287.3 crore in Q3FY25. It also reported an exceptional loss of ₹21.08 crore in the quarter.

5paisa Capital: The discount stock broking company posted a 24 per cent Y-o-Y fall in consolidated net profit to ₹12.3 crore for the Q3FY26, compared with ₹16.2 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated revenue for the quarter declined 7 per cent to ₹79.3 crore, as against ₹85.3 crore in the year-ago period.

NLC India: The Navratna PSU operating under the Ministry of Coal has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government for the development of large-scale renewable energy projects in the state, with a proposed investment of about ₹25,000 crore. The agreement includes plans for solar, wind, hybrid and battery energy storage projects, and is expected to create substantial employment opportunities.

Indian Overseas Bank: The public sector lender said its Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO), at a meeting held on January 13, 2026, reviewed the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) as on January 10, 2026, and approved a reduction of 5 basis points in the overnight MCLR, with effect from January 15, 2026.

Interarch Building Solutions: The company has bagged a domestic order valued at about ₹130 crore for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system. The order, awarded by a confidential domestic client, is to be executed over a period of 17 months and includes an advance payment of 10 per cent. The company also clarified that the promoter and promoter group do not have any interest in the customer.

Thomas Cook India: The company has signed a strategic MoU with the Government of Gujarat on January 12, during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Marwadi University, Rajkot. The partnership seeks to boost Gujarat’s visibility among domestic travellers through targeted destination promotion, leveraging Gujarat Tourism’s development vision and Thomas Cook’s omnichannel distribution and marketing strengths.