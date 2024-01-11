Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs AFG T20s: How Team India fared with and without Rohit, Virat Kohli

When Rohit & Kohli represented India in T20s together, the overall win percentage of the team was 68.08, which is almost equal to what Men In Blue achieved during the absence of two batting mainstays

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 10:58 AM IST
With the T20 World Cup 2024 in focus, India have picked their best possible side for the India vs Afghanistan series. The series will also mark the return of the country's two batting stalwarts -- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Though Kohli is unavailable for selection for the first T20 international, the premier Indian batter is expected to be drafted straight into the India Playing 11 for the second match of the series, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday (January 14).

The India vs Afghanistan T20s have been Rohit and Kohli's first series after the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. During their long absence from the shortest format, India played 25 T20 Internationals and had a win percentage of 68.75.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

During the same period, India played 11 matches at home with a win percentage of 72.73. Meanwhile, in 14 games away from home, India's win percentage has been 65.38.

India T20 International record since 2022 T20 World Cup
  Matches played Won Lost Ties No result Win percent
Overall 25 16 7 1 1 68.75
In India 11 8 3 0 0 72.73
Overseas 14 8 4 1 1 65.38

So, does Rohit and Kohli's absence make any difference in India's win percentage?

When Rohit and Kohli represented India in T20 Internationals together, the overall win percentage of the team was 68.08, which is almost equal to what Men In Blue achieved during the absence of two batting mainstays.

Interestingly, India's win percentage when Rohit and Kohli played together and team win percentage at home was 15 percentage points less than what Men In Blue achieved since the 2022 T20 World Cup.

However, India's win percentage is almost eight percentage points higher when the two batters played in overseas matches.

India’s T20 International record with both Kohli & Rohit in the team
  Matches played Won Lost Ties No result Win percent
Overall 96 64 30 0 2 68.08
In India 33 19 14 0 0 57.57
Overseas 63 45 16 0 2 73.77


Check India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 match details and full scorecard here


Who are the top run-getters for India since the 2022 T20 World Cup?

Also Read

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

IND vs AFG: Here's why Virat Kohli should open with T20 World Cup in focus

Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

IND vs ENG Tests: What did Swann advice England to win series in India?

IND vs AFG: Coach Dravid asks players to flexible for T20 World Cup prep

IND vs ENG: Dinesh Karthik to assist England Lions as batting consultant

IND vs AFG 1st T20: Rohit-Jaiswal combination to continue at opening slot

ICC U-19 World Cup: Two Indians named among 16 umpires and 4 match referees


When Rohit and Kohli decided to skip the T20s in order to prepare for the 2023 ODI World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad had a long run with India's T20 squad. The two opening batter scored runs in heaps and even scored centuries.

Meanwhile, World number one T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav put big runs under his belt.

These three batters not only scored big runs but had a strike rate above 145.

Top run-getters for India since 2022 T20 World Cup*
Batter Matches played Not out Runs Highest score Average Hundreds Fifties Strike rate
Suryakumar Yadav 20 3 857 112 (not out) 53.56 3 5 161.39
Yashasvi Jaiswal 15 1 430 100 33.07 1 3 159.25
Ruturaj Gaikwad 10 3 365 123 (not out) 60.83 1 2 147.17

What is the career strike rate of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in T20 Internationals?

With T20 cricket continuing to evolve, what matters the most is the intensity and approach taken by the batters. In his T20 International career, Virat Kohli has scored runs with a strike rate of 137.97, while Rohit's strike rate is 139.25.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma T20I record
  Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma
Matches 115 148
Not out 31 15
Runs 4008 3853
Highest score 122 118
Average 52.74 30.82
Hundreds 1 4
Fifties 37 29
Strike Rate 137.97 139.25

Topics : Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma ICC T20 World Cup India vs Afghanistan India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024ByjuIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon