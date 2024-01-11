IND vs AFG T20s: How Team India fared with and without Rohit, Virat Kohli

With the T20 World Cup 2024 in focus, India have picked their best possible side for the India vs Afghanistan series. The series will also mark the return of the country's two batting stalwarts -- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Though Kohli is unavailable for selection for the first T20 international, the premier Indian batter is expected to be drafted straight into the India Playing 11 for the second match of the series , which is scheduled to take place on Sunday (January 14).

The India vs Afghanistan T20s have been Rohit and Kohli's first series after the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. During their long absence from the shortest format, India played 25 T20 Internationals and had a win percentage of 68.75.





India T20 International record since 2022 T20 World Cup Matches played Won Lost Ties No result Win percent Overall 25 16 7 1 1 68.75 In India 11 8 3 0 0 72.73 Overseas 14 8 4 1 1 65.38 During the same period, India played 11 matches at home with a win percentage of 72.73. Meanwhile, in 14 games away from home, India's win percentage has been 65.38.

So, does Rohit and Kohli's absence make any difference in India's win percentage?

When Rohit and Kohli represented India in T20 Internationals together, the overall win percentage of the team was 68.08, which is almost equal to what Men In Blue achieved during the absence of two batting mainstays.

Interestingly, India's win percentage when Rohit and Kohli played together and team win percentage at home was 15 percentage points less than what Men In Blue achieved since the 2022 T20 World Cup.





India’s T20 International record with both Kohli & Rohit in the team Matches played Won Lost Ties No result Win percent Overall 96 64 30 0 2 68.08 In India 33 19 14 0 0 57.57 Overseas 63 45 16 0 2 73.77 However, India's win percentage is almost eight percentage points higher when the two batters played in overseas matches.

Who are the top run-getters for India since the 2022 T20 World Cup?

When Rohit and Kohli decided to skip the T20s in order to prepare for the 2023 ODI World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad had a long run with India's T20 squad. The two opening batter scored runs in heaps and even scored centuries.

Meanwhile, World number one T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav put big runs under his belt.





Top run-getters for India since 2022 T20 World Cup* Batter Matches played Not out Runs Highest score Average Hundreds Fifties Strike rate Suryakumar Yadav 20 3 857 112 (not out) 53.56 3 5 161.39 Yashasvi Jaiswal 15 1 430 100 33.07 1 3 159.25 Ruturaj Gaikwad 10 3 365 123 (not out) 60.83 1 2 147.17 These three batters not only scored big runs but had a strike rate above 145.

What is the career strike rate of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in T20 Internationals?

With T20 cricket continuing to evolve, what matters the most is the intensity and approach taken by the batters. In his T20 International career, Virat Kohli has scored runs with a strike rate of 137.97, while Rohit's strike rate is 139.25.